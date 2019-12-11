GOSHEN — As temperatures fall with the onset of winter, Goshen Community Schools has joined with The United Way of Elkhart County on a mission to warm the hearts — and bodies — of area families in need through a community winter clothing give-away program.
“This program is actually part of United Way,” said Eliana Medrano, central registrar for Goshen Community Schools and the corporation’s point person for the annual program. “Basically they partner with us where they place donation boxes in every school, and we ask for donations from our parents, and then all of those get collected and get dropped off for us to distribute. A number of area businesses also participate with donation boxes at their buildings.”
According to Medrano, the school corporation begins accepting donations for the program in mid-November, right around Thanksgiving, at all of its school buildings. The collected clothing items are then either kept at the various schools, or trucked over to the GCS Administration Building, located at 613 E. Purl St., where they are sorted and put out for display.
“So people can drop their donations off at all the different schools, and they just donate in there and United Way will pick them up from there,” Medrano said.
While a majority of those donating clothing are GCS parents, Medrano noted that anyone interested in donating clothing to the program can do so, either by dropping the clothing off at a GCS school, or at the GCS administration building.
As for who is eligible to receive the donated clothing, Medrano said the program is open to anyone currently living within the boundaries of the Goshen school district.
“We do ask that it be people who live in the Goshen Community Schools district, because we do hear that Elkhart has a similar program. So we do ask that they be residents of our district,” Medrano said. “To participate, they just come in, let us know they have a need, and we’ll try to meet it. And if we don’t have it, sometimes the schools will house clothes as well. But we usually work together.”
Winter clothing items currently being accepted through the program include winter coats for adults and kids, winter hats, sweaters, vests, snow pants, etc.
“We have a little bit of everything really,” Medrano said. “We do, though, ask that people taking items keep it to one item per family member, so we can help as many people as possible. And of course there’s no cost for the items at all. It’s completely free.”
Speaking to the program’s current needs, Medrano said she is very low on coats and other winter items for boys in particular, around sizes 10 to 12 and below.
“That’s the main need we have right now,” Medrano said. “We could definitely use more of those.”
As for how people can best take part in the program, Medrano encouraged them to contact the schools first, and then go from there.
“They’ll either provide the clothing themselves or direct them to come here to the administration building,” Medrano said. “They can call us first if they’d like at 574-971-4149, or they can just stop in during regular business hours and we’ll be happy to help them.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.