GOSHEN — Goshen Community Schools students will soon have a new source for mental health services following a meeting of the Goshen school board Monday evening.
During their meeting, board members unanimously approved a contract with Goshen-based Oaklawn Psychiatric Center to provide school-based services and support for GCS students across all grade levels. Oaklawn provides mental health and addiction treatment for children, adolescents and adults in Elkhart and St. Joseph counties.
According to the contract, the collaborative partnership between GCS and Oaklawn has been designed to strengthen the social-emotional learning interventions offered to GCS students.
“When the social or emotional needs of a student are beyond the resources available in the typical classroom, assessments, consultations or referrals could be made available to school staff to consider additional mental health services and resources in the interest of maintaining the student in the classroom and in their home school,” the contract states. “To that end, both believe that the integration of mental health expertise and services into the school environment will improve the school’s ability to address the social-emotional needs of students which will also improve student educational/academic performance and overall functioning.”
Through the new contract, Oaklawn will provide GCS a year-round, school-based, licensed mental health clinician, and a half-time case manager with mental health expertise to serve all schools within the Goshen school system.
Responsibilities of the two Oaklawn liaisons will include:
• Providing consultations regarding strategies (both environmental as well as interventional) for addressing the needs of Tier 2 and 3 students;
• Identification of students in need of mental health or substance use interventions and linking those youth and families with the appropriate services in the broader mental health and addiction service system;
• Working with school counselors/social workers in the identification of students in need of other social services, youth development activities, health care, prevention or other informal supports that would impact the stability of the youth and their families and link them with those services;
• Provide risk assessments for acute/emergency services and arrange for psychiatric hospitalization when indicated; and
• Assist with the referral for more formal “threat assessments” when those are indicated.
Additional responsibilities of the liaisons will include things such as: training of school staff in the area of social-emotional needs and interventions; linking with outside mental health and addiction providers and securing information about treatment that could be helpful to developing a successful school environment; providing faster access to Oaklawn services when indicated by level of need; and providing teaching prevention curricula around suicide prevention, drug and alcohol prevention and dealing with anxiety/depression that could be integrated into health and wellness classes.
According to the contract, the two Oaklawn professionals will have all appropriate training and supervision necessary to provide the contracted services, including at least five days per year of professional development and participation in trainings that the school deems necessary to understand and function within the school culture, etc.
As for GCS, the contract indicates that the school corporation’s responsibilities through the new partnership will include:
• Providing training to the Oaklawn Mental Health Liaisons regarding school procedures and policies relevant to the role function;
• Designating an administrator who will oversee the fit and functioning of the integrated school mental health programming; and
• Developing a plan to evaluate and measure student progress.
Per the agreement, administrators and staff from both GCS and Oaklawn will meet at least three times per year — the beginning, middle and end of the school year — to develop plans, look at data, modify the targets of intervention and problem-solve any barriers or needs to improve the impact of the partnership.
Total cost to GCS for the new partnership with Oaklawn will be $100,000 per year, and will be pro-rated to the start of services in a given academic year.
