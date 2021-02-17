GOSHEN — With the new Goshen Intermediate School set to open in August, Goshen Community Schools officials have announced plans to implement a new hub stop busing system with the goal of improving the overall efficiency of the district’s transportation department.
Alan Metcalfe, assistant superintendent in charge of elementary education for GCS, outlined the particulars of the plan during the annual joint meeting of the Goshen school board and Goshen City Council on Tuesday evening.
“Community hub stops are going to be pick-up points where a large group of middle school and high school students will be picked up in one spot,” Metcalfe said of the new system. “They will all be there instead of little spots along the way, or door-to-door in some areas. We really are looking to utilize this in pretty densely populated areas, such as some of our manufactured housing developments, and around the walk zones of the schools.”
FEWER BUS STOPS
According to Metcalfe, one of the primary reasons for implementing the new hub stop system is to reduce the overall number of stops that the district’s buses must make each day, which in turn should help reduce the impact on area traffic flow.
“Also, there are a couple of areas where two or three buses pass through, in the elementaries and the high school, and sometimes that leads to some confusion on the parts of families and students,” Metcalfe said. “And then overall, the nice thing about a hub stop is, we will be giving a departure time. So, if we say a departure time from a hub stop is 7:35 a.m., the bus leaves then, so students know when that bus leaves. It’s not a 15- or 20-minute window, which we give you now, saying your bus will be in anywhere between 7:20 and 7:40 a.m. ... So, that should also shorten the overall time on the buses for our students.”
As an example of what the new hub stop system will look like, Metcalfe noted that the Roxbury Park manufactured housing development on the city’s northwest side currently has two bus stops, one on Bashor Road to the north and one on Clinton Street to the south.
But with the new hub stop system, those two bus stops will be eliminated, and a new hub stop will be implemented in the center of the development.
“Our new community hub stop will have all those students walking to the middle of the park,” Metcalfe said. “So, it will keep traffic off of Bashor and off of Clinton, and it should also speed up how quickly we are able to get kids on the bus and get them out of the area.”
As part of the transition, Metcalfe said the district also plans to utilize its elementary schools as additional hub stops for those middle and high schools students who live in the walk zones of each school.
“So, if you’re a high school student who lives in a walk zone for an elementary, you’ll walk to the elementary to catch the bus,” Metcalfe said of the plan. “GMS and GHS students in the walk zone will leave from that school. So, again, we’ll give them a departure time, they get there, they leave.”
WALK ZONE REDUCTION
Depending on how successful the new hub stop system turns out, Metcalfe noted that another possible benefit to the change could be a reduction in the overall size of the district’s elementary school walk zones, which are currently set at 1 mile.
“So, we are looking at shortening the walk zones from 1 mile to .75 miles,” Metcalfe said. “We’re also looking at creating Goshen Middle School as a .75-mile walk zone also. The high school will stay a 1-mile walk zone.”
That said, Metcalfe explained that while the district’s walk zones had previously been calculated “as the crow flies,” the change to the hub stop system will also see each walk zone redesigned to better incorporate the actual configuration of the streets leading to each school, which, depending on their design, can see students walking further than 1 mile under the current system.
“Our streets don’t necessarily all come in like hubs on a wheel, so we had students that were actually walking further than a mile to get to school,” Metcalfe said. “So, we are shortening the 1-mile walk zone to the footpath, not as the crow flies.”
Metcalfe also noted that under the new system, walk zones will be redesigned so students will not need to cross major roadways such as Ind. 15, U.S.33 and Ind. 119 as they make their way to and from school.
“So, even if that is within the .75-mile walk zone, students will not be crossing those main streets,” he said.
