GOSHEN — Goshen Community Schools hopes to approve a new math curriculum for elementary students starting in the 2023-2024 school year.
i-Ready Math was the program of choice for seven years, having been extended as the search for a new curriculum went on. Executive Director of Curriculum and Instruction Tracey Noe has hopes that they’ll be transitioning from i-Ready Math to Eureka Math² for K-6 students.
Noe said the program features a fluency that teachers have not received with the old program, among other notable purposeful questioning.
“Eureka Math² does a great job at using mathematics as a story,” Noe said. “It starts from basic understanding and moves to a much more complex understanding within each module. The stories make it real for the students. It brings the students into math and mathematical thinking.”
Lesson plans also come with achievement descriptors that show teachers the student proficiency level and how to achieve proficiency at each level. There are also assessments teachers can utilize for their students regularly so they know where students will place for state testing.
The curriculum will return to the board for approval in March.
Other items to come before the board include:
•Goshen Community Schools Foundation president Bill Rieth attended the board meeting Monday night to update board members on the current status of the Alumni Plaza.
To celebrate the 100th anniversary of Goshen High School, the foundation is sponsoring the creation of the Alumni Plaza. The plaza will be located football field and provide a community gathering place for students, families, and alumni to honor alumni and promote good things happening at the school.
To build the plaza, the foundation will need to raise $1.8 million with hopes of opening this fall in time for the 100th anniversary. As of Jan. 31, Rieth said in pledges between $832,000 and $1.032 million during the quiet phase. The public phase will be launched on Friday.
•Several Goshen High School students were named QuestBridge National College Scholarship Recipients. Jesus GuijosaTorres matched with Yale University. Lauren Grant matched with Stanford University. Jonathan Beas was also a finalist and recipient but is yet undecided.
•Shaun Hill was honored for his 100th-milestone win as a head coach in Girls Basketball.
•Goshen Middle School Band director Max Mault was honored as the Indiana Music Educators Association Middle School Band Director of the Year.
•Emily Smith was chosen to play in the Indiana Junior All-State Band at the IMEA state convention. Band director Max Johnson was also honored at the board meeting for his work in preparing and encouraging Smith to audition for the Indiana Junior All-State Band.