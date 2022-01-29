GOSHEN — Goshen Community Schools Superintendent Steve Hope released a video Saturday morning outlining some of the cuts the district will be making — a move announced prior to Christmas break. These cuts will involve staff, scheduling and travel.
In the video, Hope said the cuts were needed due to evolving shifts in the community, which include a drop in enrollment, evolving school schedules, student shifts due to COVID and other economic uncertainties.
Goshen Community Schools Financial Health Update pic.twitter.com/wleiVH9zMs— Goshen Schools (@GoshenSchools) January 29, 2022
A leadership team has been working on a long-term plan to keep the school district healthy financially so the district can maintain academic excellence for its students, Hope explained.
“We recognize that while these changes will impact some personnel or departments, the result will be long-term savings,” he said. “We have initiated an early retirement incentive with administrators and we’d like to do the same with teachers, which could help reduce a further reduction of staffing. Over the past few months, we’ve made a significant savings through administrative cuts and we plan to now implement the following efficiencies:
- The elimination of some teachers on special assignments and positions.
- At the secondary level, in collaboration with parents and the community, a more efficient schedule will be created resulting in staff reductions.
- The elimination of non-school-funded field trips. This will not include trips funded by parents, students or outside sources.
- There will also be no travel for professional development except for those that are grant supported.
“Schools systems, like other organizations, must evolve and change if they are to remain relevant and vibrant,” Hope said. “While change can be difficult, the teachers, staff members, school board and leadership team are all committed to excellence in academics, the arts and athletics. We are all committed to working in a place where there are competitive wages and quality benefits for all employees.
“Along with the school board, the leadership team is committed to creating a sustainable and financially healthy district.”
In a text Saturday, Hope said school leaders hope to have an early retirement incentive out soon and at that point they will see how many teachers will retire.
As for the schedule changes, "those will be made for staffing efficiencies and will not include the elimination of any classes for students."
Hope added that parent meetings will take place and those will be announced next week.
