GOSHEN — Beginning today, staff in K-6 and visitors at Goshen Community Schools will be required to wear masks.
The decision was announced Wednesday and is in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Elkhart County Health Department guidelines, school officials said.
Goshen Schools Superintendent Steve Hope stated in a letter to parents that masks are being mandated in these instances “to protect our most vulnerable students who are not yet able to be vaccinated. We hope that by masking, this will prevent more stringent measures of mitigation.”
Adults who do not normally work in or visit a K-6 building, should be prepared to wear a mask at the K-6 schools, the release reads.
“In accordance with CDC guidelines, GCS strongly recommends and encourages all students and staff to wear masks for the health and safety of those around them, regardless of vaccination status,” Hope said. “Due to the changing nature of the pandemic and the recommendations from local, state and federal entities, GCS recommendations may also change rapidly. We will keep you informed and make decisions based on the health and safety of our students and staff.”
For more information about the mandate, call the Administration Center at (574) 533-8631.
