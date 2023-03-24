INDIANAPOLIS — The National Institute for Excellence in Teaching honored Goshen Community Schools’ focus on educator excellence and student success Friday with a surprise award of $50,000 award.
NIET Founder and Chairman Lowell Milken and CEO Joshua Barnett surprised Goshen Superintendent Steve Hope with the District Award of Excellence for Educator Effectiveness during NIET’s national conference in Indianapolis.
Bestowed for only the fifth time ever, the award honors school districts that focus on supporting excellent instruction and improving student performance. Goshen was chosen because of its decade-long commitment to investing in educators’ professional growth, fostering teacher leadership, and increasing student success, a press release states.
“Goshen Community Schools demonstrates a long-standing commitment to building the capacity of educators, driving student learning growth for all,” Milken said. “We commend Dr. Steve Hope and his leadership team, including many who have advanced through Goshen’s teacher and principal ranks themselves to impact the district at large. Together, they are creating a pipeline of educators who stand ready to prepare generations of students for bright futures.”
In Goshen, student demographics have changed dramatically over the past decade, with a majority of students classifying as economically disadvantaged and a rapidly growing population of English Language Learners. Goshen’s success demonstrates the power of high-quality teaching practices and how a commitment to excellent teaching focused on high expectations every day can overcome barriers.
“Goshen Community Schools has shown what can happen through a sustained focus on great classroom teaching,” Barnett said. “A model district leadership team sets the stage to support all school leaders and teachers, which helps increase the retention of effective educators and produce academic improvement. We are excited to honor them today and believe every district in the nation should take note of their commitment to collaboration and teamwork.”