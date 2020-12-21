GOSHEN — Goshen Community Schools' students in grades seven through 12 will continue with Course V, all virtual school, until Jan. 19.
School officials cited Elkhart County continuing to be in the "red" category on the state color-coded metrics map, hospitals still over capacity and the continued spread of the novel coronavirus as the reason for the extension.
"It is our hope that even if conditions spike after the holidays, waiting until mid-January to reassess will allow conditions to stabilize and allow our secondary students to return to in-person classes," the statement from school officials reads. "If Elkhart County has not returned to the 'orange' category by Jan. 19, then students in grades 7-12 may continue with virtual instruction."
Students in grades kindergarten through sixth grade will continue with in-school instruction after the holiday break (returning to school Jan. 6) unless parents are specifically informed of a change in Course via ParentSquare.
The same will be true at Merit Learning Center. They will return to school Jan. 6 and will attend school five days per week.
"Our goal is to get students back into classrooms as soon as it is safe, and we will bring secondary students and teachers back together as soon as it is wise to do so," the statement reads.
For more information or to express concerns, call the Central Office at 574-533-8631.
