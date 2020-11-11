GOSHEN — Beginning Monday, Goshen High School and Goshen Middle School (grades 7 and 8) will move to Course V until after Thanksgiving break, according to Goshen Community Schools Interim Superintendent Steven Hope.
Students will return to Course IV Nov. 30.
Course V, which is all virtual learning, means:
• Teachers will be available via teleconferencing from 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m.
• Synchronous and asynchronous learning
• Counselor support and check-ins
• Scheduled live opportunities
Course IV-Hybrid schedule is based on the first letter of the student's last name with half the students attending two days and the other half attending on the other two days. Elearning takes place on Wednesdays under Course IV.
Hope writes that during the time that GMS and GHS students are in Course V, students may pick up a lunch at any of the schools in the Goshen Schools district from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. (For example, if a GMS student lives near Prairie View Elementary, that student may pick up a lunch at Prairie View instead of traveling across town to GMS.) The Food Services Department will need all students who wish to pick up a lunch to sign up ahead of time so that each school knows how to plan. The sign-up sheet will be at http://www.goshenschools.org/meal-sign-up. Parents may pick up meals for students if they have the GCS Student ID number. Students may also pick up for other family members, neighbors or friends, providing they have the student ID numbers.
Hope writes, "This change in course applies only to students at GMS and GHS, in grades 7-12, as teacher and student absences are not as numerous in grades K-6 where students are in self-contained classrooms.
"Also considered in the decision-making process, virtual school for younger students presents more childcare difficulties for families. Since GCS has been able to provide a safe educational environment using COVID safety procedures, we will keep the youngest GCS students (in grades K-6) in school. Moving students in grades 7-12 to virtual classes will also allow for more substitute teachers to be available in the elementary schools if needed."
Merit Learning Center will continue to operate in Course III (four days per week).
There was a RedHawk Online Academy (ROA) survey sent out earlier this week. That survey is not related to this change in course for those students who have been attending school in person. ROA students will remain with their ROA teachers, but should answer the survey according to the directions.
"GCS will continue to monitor the color-code assigned to Elkhart County by the State of Indiana, the positivity rate for Elkhart County, and the amount of GCS student and staff absences across the district," Hope writes. "We want to keep as many students in school as we safely can. However, we will continue to look at local statistics and make decisions based upon what is best for the health and safety for all students and staff. If it turns out that students in grades 7-12 cannot safely return to school in Course IV on Nov. 30, then GCS will let parents know via ParentSquare and our social media sites."
For more information, call the Administration Center at 574-533-8631.
