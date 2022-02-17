GOSHEN — Goshen Community Schools announced Thursday that when students and staff return to school Tuesday, they can do so maskless.
The decision was made after the Indiana Department of Health released new COVID guidance.
In the statement, Goshen Schools officials stated:
• Masks will no longer be required in schools. Students and staff members who want to can continue to wear masks.
• Schools will no longer contact trace or report cases to the state.
• Students and staff will no longer be required to quarantine.
• If someone tests positive, they will be required to stay out of school for at least five days. They may return on the sixth day if no symptoms or symptoms are improving, and they are fever-free for 24 hours. It is recommended that they wear a mask until the 11th day.
