GOSHEN — Goshen Community Schools Board of Trustees accepted a donation from Pride’s Express Carwash officially on Dec. 21 during a special meeting of the board.
Pride’s Express Carwash, 602 Lincolnway East, Goshen, was originally slated to be donated to the district at the Dec. 12 meeting. The approval was put on hold due to a lack of knowledge surrounding the risk of environmental contamination of the property due to its usage historically.
The location is structurally sound, and there is no known environmental contamination to the property based on a previous assessment, although the board chose to not move forward with an updated environmental study, knowing there is, as board president Bradd Weddel explained “general contamination in the region,” as exhibited by last year’s experience with Johnson Controls property, 1302 E. Monroe St.
The carwash sits across from the Foreman Football Field on Lincolnway East and the school acknowledges that they aren’t yet sure what they’ll do with it, although stipulations of donation are that they can’t use it as a carwash.
Superintendent Steve Hope explained that while they hadn’t intended to nor can they sell it to someone who will use it as a carwash for a number of years, the district understands this to be because there several other carwashes owned by Pride’s in the area.