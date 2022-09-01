GOSHEN — Construction struggles have started affecting more than just daily commutes to work.
Goshen Junior High School leaders have decided to push back their daily schedule by 15 minutes in order to accommodate a slow delay that leaves their students waiting on buses to get home at the end of the day and risks them arriving late in the mornings.
The Plymouth Avenue Bridge project has made it difficult to get to and from the school for much of the city since June 20, but with school in session, the problem has only increased. INDOT expects the bridge, crossing over the Elkhart River, to remain closed until at least the end of November.
But last week a new problem confounded the school. Utility work at the Indiana Avenue Apartments caused Indiana Avenue between Plymouth Avenue and the First Baptist Church to close down Aug. 24. That road isn’t expected to reopen until next Friday, leaving only two directions open for school traffic and an amassing of detours and increased traffic to those detoured areas.
At the same time, Goshen Community Schools selected a new three-tier busing schedule that has the junior high schoolers on the last leg of the tour, leaving campus at 3:45 p.m. — if the buses were there.
“With this being new, to the best of our ability, (we're) trying to figure out how to get everybody here on time, but we need a little bit more time to get kids into class,” GJHS Principal Jan Baker explained.
To address the problem, the school is pushing its schedule back 15 minutes, from a start time of 9 a.m. to 9:15 a.m., and a release time from 3:45 p.m. to 4 p.m.
There’s no intention of changing pick-up and drop-off times, though, for most students. Instead, the change has a goal of allowing kids to be on campus and in class without having to rush, and bus riders to actually leave on time when school gets out.
“Everything will be the same in the mornings — no impact there,” Baker explained. “The only change is going to impact students who get picked up at the end of the day.”
Car riders, who are currently released at 3:40 p.m. will instead be released 15 minutes later, at 3:55 p.m. With car riders being released later, they’ll be more in line with the actual release time of bus-riding students, which will be pushed from 3:45 p.m. to 4 p.m., when the buses actually get there. This also means some parents may need to change the routes they take to pick up their middle schoolers.
“We can’t have them use that main entrance drive when buses are on campus,” Baker explained. “They need to drop off in the north parking lot or the south. Because our buses haven't been here until after 4, that will be something new.”
For bus-riding kids, though, the new times will hopefully mean they don’t have to wait to catch the bus and finally get home after a long day of learning.
“It’s going to put us right on track with house transportation is running,” Baker said.
GJHS’ doors will still open at 8 a.m. despite the 15-minute change in schedule.
“We’re trying to help accommodate our families because of the three-tier busing,” Baker explained. “We know they’re dropping off elementary kids and students before they go to work so we’re trying to be helpful there.”
The change won’t affect athletics. Students who have after-school practice will be dismissed from class to go to practice as they were before, and events still won’t start until 5:30 p.m.
The change begins Tuesday and will remain in effect for the duration of the school year.