GOSHEN — Taking a queue from nearby school districts, Goshen school board members Monday approved a new policy allowing the school corporation to offer naming rights for certain GCS facilities as a way to generate revenue.
The new policy, titled Naming Rights, Sponsorships and Donor Gifts, was approved as part of a broader update to the board’s established policies and bylaws.
EXTERNAL SUPPORT
According to the new policy, the board, along with the GCS Education Foundation, now has the option of seeking private funds with the goal of enhancing the educational needs of the school district and community in ways that would not otherwise be possible without external support.
“The school board may grant sponsorships and/or naming rights for district properties, facilities and programs,” the policy states, noting that sponsorships and naming rights are defined as an agreement between the district, and possibly the GCS Education Foundation, and an individual, company or organization in exchange for financial or service-in-kind support.
“The acceptance of such agreements must always be consistent with the mission, purposes and goals of GCS. All sponsorships that include naming rights shall be approved by the school board.”
The policy goes on to note that district officials will have the exclusive discretion to determine whether to pursue, accept, or decline any opportunity to sponsor or name property, facilities or programs.
REVENUE USE
According to GCS Superintendent Diane Woodworth, all proceeds generated through the new policy will be used to provide support for GCS curricular and extra-curricular programs, GCS in general, or district capital projects.
As for how long such naming rights will remain in place, Woodworth noted that aspect of the policy was left specifically vague, as the plan is to review each contract individually.
However, she did note the contract timelines will likely follow similar timelines established by nearby school districts with similar policies.
One example would be Middlebury Community Schools, which, in July 2019, announced the sale of the naming rights of its new athletic complex at Northridge High School to Interra Credit Union.
Through that contract, the Goshen-based business paid MCS $250,000 for the rights in a five-year deal, during which the new facility will be called Interra Field.
“So, this policy is broad on purpose,” Woodworth said of the new policy’s language. “But I think these always would come before you as a board. And I know what neighboring schools have done, and it’s usually been in the five to 10-year range.”
As for what an actual contract under the new policy might look like, the policy notes a specific written agreement shall be prepared for each contract outlining the details of the sponsorship and naming rights including, but not limited to, the following:
• The term of the sponsorship and naming rights;
• The financial benefits to the district and the foundation, if applicable;
• The right of the district to terminate the agreement; and
• A statement detailing the use of the name, logo, signage, advertising and marketing rights.
The policy goes on to note the school district and the foundation, if applicable, have the authority to accept donor gifts based on the criteria outlined in the GCS Administrative Guidelines, though the school board must approve and formally accept the gifts in a public meeting.
WAYS TO HELP
Board member Mario Garber expressed excitement about the new policy, which he said will now allow board members to talk with local businesses about becoming donors to the school corporation.
“This is interesting on several fronts,” Garber said. “Given the way funding has changed for public schools over the years, we are always looking for ways to help supplement what we lose. It might open the door for students to attend events to support other students free of charge, from sporting events to music and arts events and everything in between. I think it can also help build school spirit and camaraderie, so I am excited to see where this can take us.”
