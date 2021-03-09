GOSHEN — Goshen school board members Monday finalized the issuance of a $5.45 million bond needed to fund a number of upcoming school facility improvements and equipment purchases for the district.
Board members passed several resolutions that authorize the bonding.
According to Kelley Kitchen, executive director of finance for Goshen Community Schools, a good portion of the funding will go toward a number of energy-saving projects at Prairie View Elementary School, including $364,512 for new LED interior lighting, $684,250 for window replacements and $378,629 for repairs to the building envelop.
In addition, Kitchen noted that funding from the bond will be used for various asphalt and roof repair and/or replacement projects throughout the district, replacement of the antiquated football field lights with LEDs, and updates to the entryways of multiple district buildings in order to match them with the look of the new Goshen Intermediate School, which is set for completion in July.
According to Kitchen, the total estimated hard and soft costs of the proposed upgrades come to about $5.2 million, while the cost of the bond issuance, which will be paid from bond proceeds, is expected to be about $165,000, bringing the total estimated cost of all planned projects to $5.45 million.
Kitchen explained that the $5.45 million bond is anticipated to have a gross impact on the debt service fund tax rate of $0.1475 per $100 assessed valuation based on the school corporation’s estimated assessed valuation of $1.5 billion beginning in 2022.
However, Kitchen went on to explain that, due to the upcoming maturity of the school corporation’s previously issued general obligation bond, the anticipated net impact of the new bond issuance on the debt service fund tax rate is expected to be negligible.
Per the resolutions approved Monday, the new bond will bear interest at a rate not exceeding 5% per year, with the exact rate to be determined by the bidding process.
“We’ll be selling them next week,” Kitchen said, pointing to March 17 as the anticipated sale date for the bond. “We expect to get very, very low interest rates. They’re almost paying us to borrow.”
Kitchen noted that once issued, interest on the bond will be paid on June 30 and Dec. 30 of each year beginning June 30, 2022, with the bond set to mature no later than Dec. 30, 2025.
The various resolutions needed to move the bond issuance forward were passed unanimously.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, board members:
• Voted to rename Goshen Middle School to Goshen Junior High School in anticipation of the opening of the new Goshen Intermediate School this summer. With its opening, the new intermediate school will serve grades 5 and 6, while the junior high school will serve grades 7 and 8.
• Were informed that Elizabeth Martin will serve as assistant principal at the new Goshen Intermediate School. She had previously served as assistant principal for the International Baccalaureate program at Goshen Middle School.
• Learned that Lisa Herschberger will serve as assistant principle at the renamed Goshen Junior High School.
• Were notified that Dan Butler will be taking over as the district’s new director of grants and assessments following the retirement of Mary Kay Longacre. Butler had previously served as senior assistant principal at Goshen High School.
