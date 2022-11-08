GOSHEN — A highly contested series of school board races in Goshen came to a head Tuesday night with two incumbents just barely retaining their seats on the board.
“I’m humbled that the community is choosing to let me represent them for another four years,” said Mario Garber.
Five at-large candidates tried for the two available seats, with a variety of stances on many topics.
“I think the candidates all had the students in mind,” Garber said. “I think we all just have different ways of how we want to help students. Sometimes it’s uncomfortable because, in our last four years, we’ve done a lot of good things as a board, and sometimes when you’re campaigning, it’s hard to sit and listen to how bad you are but I know at the heart of it, it’s about our students. I’m excited to get the campaign behind us and get to focusing on the students and the teachers.”
Incumbent Garber received 3,513 votes, and incumbent Roger Nafziger received 3,828, identifying the two as the upcoming at-large members of the board.
In District 1, Ryan Glick beat out his two competitors, Angie McKee and Andrea Johnson, with a total of 609 votes.
“I’m still trying to process it,” Glick said.
Incumbent for District 3, Jose Elizalde retained his seat at 1,739 votes over Rob Roeder who received 1,009 votes.
“I’m a little bit relieved,” Elizalde said. “I’m happy to have four more years. I think we have done, as a board, a great job, considering everything the world, Goshen schools, and the community have gone through. We still have work to do and I’m glad I can be part of the work that needs to be done. Thank you to all the voters — those who voted for me and those who didn’t. I am wishing them well.