GOSHEN — The search for the next Goshen Community Schools superintendent is set to kick off this week, and members of the Goshen school board are asking the public’s help in spreading the word.
During the board’s meeting Monday evening, board president Bradd Weddell provided a brief update on the upcoming search to replace outgoing GCS Superintendent Diane Woodworth, who, during the board’s Feb. 10 meeting, announced her plans to retire on June 30.
According to Weddell, the school corporation has chosen to partner with Dr. Lynn Lehman of the University Superintendent Search Team to facilitate the search for the district’s next superintendent.
The search team is compromised of one College of Education faculty member from each of the four state universities: Ball State University, Indiana University, Indiana State University and Purdue University. The team has been providing assistance to Indiana school boards for more than 50 years in the posting, screening and selection of public school superintendents.
According to Indiana State University, because the service is sponsored by the colleges of education from each of the four state universities, there is no charge for the team’s placement services except for travel and expenses associated directly with the work of the team during the search process.
A sample of the services to be provided by the team include: preparation of all procedures involved in a successful search; development of application materials; posting the vacancy with licensing institutions and professional organizations; preparing the board for interviews, including assistance with developing appropriate questions and protocols; and advising the selection of the successful candidate.
“We should be close, within this week, of actually having the job posted. It should be posted for roughly about a one-month time frame, and we will be looking late April, early May to begin reviewing candidates for that opening for placement in July,” Weddell said of the search. “So, we have a very aggressive schedule ahead of us here but, working with the school corporation, we are getting everything together to put Goshen on the map to see what great candidates may be out there, and we’ll see how we can try to find the next superintendent of Goshen Community Schools.”
PUBLIC INPUT
As part of the search, Weddell encouraged members of the school corporation and public to contact the board with any questions, suggestions or concerns related to the board’s eventual selection of the district’s next superintendent.
“If you have questions about it, we would love to hear from you. We want as much input as we can have,” he said. “We’re hoping to get input from all of our teachers, and our support staff, and our administrators. We want to make sure that we are looking for the superintendent that can represent Goshen for many years ahead of us. So, we are doing this for our community. It’s an important role. It’s the face of our community in conjunction with what we do with the city.”
Board member Felipe Merino also encouraged the public to spread the word about the search, noting that more interest in the search means a greater opportunity to score an ideal candidate.
“I think, as a board, we’d encourage the community to spread the word,” Merino said. “We want candidates that are internal as well as external, far and wide. We want the best and the brightest to apply for the position so that we can make the best decision that we can.”
Weddell offered a similar sentiment.
“We encourage a lot of input,” Weddell said. “We want to hear from the community, since this represents all of us. It’s the face of what our school district will look like in the future.”
