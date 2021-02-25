GOSHEN — Goshen school board members formalized a plea to Indiana’s governor Wednesday seeking prioritization of teachers when it comes to the state’s COVID-19 vaccine eligibility pool.
At the meeting, board members approved a resolution calling on Gov. Eric Holcomb to prioritize teachers and other school employees when determining who will be eligible for the state’s next round of COVID-19 vaccinations.
“I want to commend all of the GCS teachers and GCS staff for the outstanding job you have done, and continue to do, through this pandemic. With our collective efforts we have been able to have school most of the year, so thank you for that,” GCS Superintendent Steven Hope said in introducing the resolution Wednesday. “We simply urge Gov. Holcomb to prioritize teachers and school staff to receive vaccinations against COVID-19 as soon as possible.”
On Tuesday, officials with the Indiana State Department of Health announced an expansion of the state’s COVID-19 vaccine eligibility pool to those age 60 to 64, a group which currently includes about 432,000 Hoosiers.
Indiana’s vaccine eligibility pool had previously included Hoosiers age 65 and older, health care workers, long-term care residents and first responders.
“Many, many other states have included teachers and other staff on priority lists,” board secretary Roger Nafziger said of the issue. “We just expanded it down to age 60, and it’s going to go down further in age in another week or two, and there’s no talk at this point about including teachers. I think it’s just wrong.”
Board president Bradd Weddell offered a similar sentiment in voicing his support for the resolution.
“There’s no question it has definitely been a miss by our representatives from the state,” Weddell said. “Hopefully they will start hearing us and understand that things need to change.”
The remainder of the board’s members agreed, and the resolution was approved unanimously.
