GOSHEN — In their final meeting of 2020, Goshen school board members took a moment Monday to reflect on the many challenges their district has faced over the past year, while also expressing hope for what’s to come in 2021.
“I would like just to, I guess, thank everyone publicly for this year we’ve had,” Bradd Weddell, president of the board, said Monday evening. “It’s been a year that I think we’ll all be happy to forget at some point. But we first need to thank, obviously, all of our teachers, and our staff, and our building leaders.”
Reflecting on the many unexpected changes and challenges the district has faced in the months following the arrival of the COVID-19 virus back in early March, Weddell said the school district has been forced to learn an incredible amount — and at an incredible pace — about what it takes to successfully operate during a pandemic.
“From when we shut down, I’ve looked on March 16 to where we’re at now, and we’ve learned tremendously about what’s happened,” Weddell said. “I think we’ve done better than any other district in our county with how we’ve tried to use the data, and tried to do the best we can to support everyone.
“It has not been perfect. There is no perfect solution. But the leadership that we’ve had, and the support that we’ve had, all the way down to the building level has been fantastic,” he added of the work. “The parents have done what they can to support it as well. It’s been a community effort. I think we should recognize that.”
NOT OVER YET
Weddell added that the district is not out of the woods yet when it comes to the pandemic, and urged community members to remain vigilant in following COVID-19 safety protocols heading into the new year.
“It’s been a heck of a year,” Weddell said. “We’re not through this yet, but I think we need to look back at the last nine months and realize, we’re not doing too bad.”
NEW YEAR, NEW LEADERSHIP
Weddell and his fellow board members also expressed enthusiasm for the recent selection of Steven Hope as the school corporation’s new superintendent.
Hope, who was first hired back in 2017 as a deputy superintendent, has been serving as interim superintendent for the district since July 1, filling the role left vacant by former GCS Superintendent Diane Woodworth, who retired in June.
According to Weddell, while the board had initially planned on searching for a permanent replacement for Woodworth prior to her retirement June 30, the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in that search being temporarily put on hold.
“We thought the superintendent search was going to be our big activity this year, and it kind of got put on the back burner for a while. But I think in the end, we’re enthused with Dr. Hope leading our district,” Weddell said. “So, we’re looking forward to 2021 with Dr. Hope.”
Hope was selected as the district’s new superintendent during the board’s Nov. 23 meeting, and will officially step into the role on Jan. 1 with an initial contract of two and a half years.
OUTGOING MEMBERS HONORED
Also Monday, the board bid farewell to two outgoing members, District 2 representative Felipe Merino and District 4 representative Keith Goodman, who will leave their seats at the end of the year.
Merino, who chose not to run for another term this year, will be replaced by Maria Sanchez Schirch, who ran unopposed for the seat during the Nov. 3 general election.
Schirch is employed as an interpreter and translator for several agencies and has been a professor at Goshen College. Her husband, Douglas Schirch, is a chemistry professor at the college.
The two moved to Goshen in 2004, where all three of their children attended and graduated from Goshen Community Schools. They live on South Seventh Street.
District 2 includes much of the central city, generally north of Plymouth Avenue.
Replacing Goodman will be former Goshen mayor Allan Kauffman, who defeated Goodman for the seat in the Nov. 3 election.
Kauffman served as the city’s mayor for nearly 20 years, retiring in 2015 after controlling the mayor’s office since 1997.
District 4 consists of the area south of College Avenue in Elkhart Township and extending to the Harrison and Jackson township lines to the west and south. On the east side of the Elkhart River the district extends generally north to Plymouth Avenue and south to take in the Waterford Crossing subdivision.
Like Sanchez Schirch, Weddell, who holds an at-large seat on the board, also ran unopposed in his bid for reelection during the Nov. 3 election.
