GOSHEN — Goshen school board members Monday got the ball rolling on the next phase of the school corporation’s ongoing multi-million dollar energy savings plan.
The action on the plan came ahead of the school district being honored Wednesday in Washington, D.C. with a U.S. Department of Education Green Ribbon Schools award. The award had been announced in May.
School Superintendent Diane Woodworth said of the recognition, “This award is a great honor for Goshen schools, and we are very pleased to receive it. The students and staff deserve the recognition, as much of the drive toward recycling and other environmentally friendly practices is from them. Our energy educator, Judy Miller, also deserves credit as she is always working behind the scenes to educate students about new and best practices, and to keep our momentum going.”
Miller said, “This award reflects our district’s emphasis on taking purposeful steps toward sustainability. It’s a reflection of each GCS department — as we embrace environmental goals, healthy lifestyles and resource efficiency. It’s a privilege to have our school corporation located in the city of Goshen — a community that values sustainability goals.”
Thirty-five schools and 14 school districts were honored Wednesday for their efforts to reduce environmental impacts and costs, promote better health, and ensure effective environmental education, according to a news release from the school district.
ENERGY-SAVING PROJECTS
During their meeting Monday, board members voted unanimously to accept Phase 6 of the school corporation’s energy savings plan, which according to GCS Finance Director Kelley Kitchen involves nearly $4 million in energy savings upgrades planned corporationwide.
Heading up the plan for the school corporation is Performance Services, a company that specializes in guaranteed energy savings contracts. The ultimate goal for the plan, Kitchen said, is to increase energy efficiency and reduce energy costs for the school corporation moving forward.
THE PLAN
Beginning at the high school, Kitchen said the planned equipment upgrades include replacement of the chiller at a cost of $938,082, replacement of the fan coil at a cost of $108,157, replacement of the condensing unit at a cost of $94,241, and replacement of the air handling unit at a cost of $119,991. Total work at the high school has been quoted at $1,260,471.
Moving on to West Goshen Elementary School, Kitchen said the planned equipment upgrades include replacement of the chiller at a cost of $429,861, and replacement of the air handling unit in the gym at a cost of $139,807. Total cost for planned work at the elementary school comes to $569,668.
Next up is planned work at the Goshen Administration Building, which Kitchen said will total $290,886.
“All of those will be much more efficient units, and will have energy savings,” Kitchen said of the planned equipment upgrades, noting that funding for the equipment upgrades will come from the 2019 general obligation bond, which has already been issued.
SOLAR PROJECTS
Rounding out Phase 6 of the corporation’s energy savings plan, Kitchen said, is the planned purchase of large, ground-mounted solar panel arrays for both Model and Prairie View elementary schools at a cost of about $1.7 million.
As proposed, the Model Elementary School array, which will be the smaller of the two proposed arrays, will involve a system of solar panels covering approximately 1 acre of property at the school, located at 412 S. Greene Road.
The array will produce about 292 kilowatt hours, which will allow the school to offset 99 percent of its total electricity usage. That in turn will result in an annual energy savings of about $63,700, according to Performance Services.
Total cost of for the Model array has been quoted at $811,191.
As for the Prairie View array, that project will involve a larger system requiring slightly more than 1 acre of property at the school, located at 1730 Regent St.
Given its larger size, the array will produce about 486 kW, again offsetting nearly 100 percent of the school’s electricity usage. That in turn will result in an annual energy savings for the school of about $102,000, according to Performance Services.
Total cost of the Prairie View array was quoted at $893,138, bringing the total cost for both arrays to just over $1.7 million, to be paid for using the corporation’s Rainy Day fund.
“But what is the beauty of this whole project, that comes in at a little over $1.7 million, is that the energy savings alone ... the return on investment is 10 years, but we will have very little if any out of pocket expense, and plus be more efficient,” Kitchen added of the solar arrays. “So it pays for itself.”
The board’s members agreed, and a motion was put forward and passed unanimously to proceed with Phase 6 of the school corporation’s energy savings plan.
