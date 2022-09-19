GOSHEN — Goshen Community Schools Board of Trustees held their annual budget hearing on Monday night. The proposed budget is a total of $80,788,298 with a proposed levy of $31,582,235
The education fund budget is $40,726,667.
The operations fund budget is $16,405,465.
The operating referendum is $5,900,000.
The debt service budget is $10,400,166.
The referendum-exempt capital debt is $6,356,000.
The rainy day fund budget is $1 million.
Budgets are advertised higher, but are expected to be reduced. The budget will be approved on Oct. 10.
The 2023 appropriations are also listed. The education fund encompasses most of the budget and finances for things like instruction and instructional support including personnel, staff support and supplies.
The next largest part is the operations fund, which includes salaries, benefits, building maintenance, and improvement, transportation and bus replacement, among other things,
Other budgetary items are also noted.
Goshen Community Schools' budget information, and as well as budgets for other taxing entities, are available at https://www.budgetnotices.in.gov/.
The budget hearing closed without any members of the public commenting.
Other items addressed at the Goshen Community Schools Board of Trustees meeting include:
• Assistant Superintendent Alan Metcalfe told the board that on Friday he submitted enrollment numbers to the state at 6,310 students. The number is up by 28 students from last year, but decreased from the highest in 2019, which was 6,622. He explained that the majority of transfer students go to Bethany Christian School. This year also marked a low in kindergarten enrollment at 469. There will be another enrollment assessment in February as counting days happen twice per school year.
• School board candidate Rob Roeder attended the board meeting to inform board members and attendees that around 75% of his campaign signs were stolen from his property Sunday afternoon. He told them the theft of nearly $400 worth of signs would not deter him from continuing to campaign for a better education for students.