GOSHEN — Taking a cue from the Goshen City Council’s long-running youth adviser program, Goshen school board members voted Monday to establish a new student ambassador position for the board beginning next school year.
Among those helping to present Monday’s request for the establishment of the student ambassador position was Hazany Palomino, youth adviser to the Goshen City Council. Palomino noted that she feels such a position would be an excellent way for the school corporation to bridge the gap between school leadership and the issues and concerns most important to the students they serve.
“I think we all need to do our best to reach out to those students,” Palomino said of the proposal. “I think that our school should continue to empower youth and students’ voices, and continue to give students access to speak their mind on issues.”
Also supporting the idea was Goshen Mayor Jeremy Stutsman, who was responsible for creating the city’s own youth adviser program back in 2016.
“This is the sixth year that we’ve been doing this, and it’s been phenomenal,” Stutsman said of the program.
He went on to note that the council program has become so successful over the years that in 2020, he worked with city staff to create three additional youth adviser positions on various city boards, and is looking to expand that number in the future.
“Our board and commission members, city staff, they’re all enthralled with what they have to offer, and what they bring to the meetings. And I can tell you that the learning from each other is definitely going both ways,” Stutsman added of the city’s youth advisers. “So, I encourage the school board to consider taking this step. If you’re open to it, and you want to allow the student body to elect like the city does, we still have time to get this on the ballot for the election this spring.”
As currently proposed, the new student board ambassador would, like the city’s youth advisers, campaign for the position and be elected in the spring by members of the GCS student body. The successful candidate would then serve a one-year term as student board ambassador beginning with the next school year in the fall.
With their appointment, the student would essentially serve as a non-voting member, participating in discussions, learning about school policy, and advising the board on issues and concerns affecting students in the district.
“I would like to stress that that youth adviser is not a student board member, but they very much serve in a liaison capacity,” said board member Amanda Qualls of the idea behind the new position. “So, often they will present on specific issues, or bring concerns, or share things that are going on that are positive, etc.”
Board president Bradd Weddell agreed.
“Whoever the student body in theory would elect, they would then get appointed by the board for a set period of time, and they would be able to voice their thoughts,” Weddell said. “And I believe on the City Council, they can do a voice vote. Obviously it doesn’t carry weight, but it allows them to at least voice their opinion.”
For his part, board member Roger Nafziger raised a point of concern related to what he felt may be a muddying of the waters when it comes to what issues the board should and should not be dealing with should such a student ambassador position be created.
“I’m not opposed. I’m going to vote for this. But I do feel a need to express a little reservation in that the school board is really only charged with about three things: set policy, provide financial oversight, and hire or fire a superintendent. Pretty much everything else that has to do with running a school system is up to the administrative team and the teachers,” Nafziger said. “So, I’m a little concerned that there could be a danger of getting bogged down with some details that really the board shouldn’t deal with.”
In response, GCS Superintendent Steve Hope, a supporter of the proposal, said that while he appreciates Nafziger’s reservations, he does not feel they are insurmountable.
“I would say in this case, we’ll work something out,” Hope said. “This is not a student board member. This is a student ambassador who is a liaison between the students and the board to help really hear the student voice of what’s going on in the school.”
And Hope again made the point that this new student ambassador would not have an official vote on the board, so they would not be able to actually sway policy one way or the other.
“I strongly support getting more individuals involved in the democratic process. I think that’s something that has been lacking in I’d say the last two decades, and I think we’ve noticed that. I think it’s wonderful that hopefully that is beginning to change again, because our voices are what change things in this country, this state, and in this town,” Weddell added prior to Monday’s vote. “We also have to realize that sometimes our voices aren’t always going to agree, but we need to find calm ways to work together to do that. I think, hopefully, we can all try to set that example together as a community, and that’s what I strive for. And I hope that if we do move forward with this, that’s something that we can instill in people.”
Board member and former Goshen mayor Allan Kauffman offered a similar sentiment in voicing his support for the student ambassador position.
“Every elected official is looking about who is going to follow them,” Kauffman said. “We need to raise the awareness of the importance of these leadership positions, and develop our community leaders.”
In the end, the board’s members agreed, and a motion to establish the new student board ambassador position was passed in a vote of 7-0 in favor.
