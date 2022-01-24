GOSHEN — Goshen school board members approved a new redistricting plan for the school corporation during their meeting Monday evening.
At the meeting, board members were asked to choose from one of three possible options for redistricting the school corporation’s four electoral districts.
According to board president Bradd Weddell, Goshen Community Schools is entirely contained within Elkhart Township, which in turn consists of 21 precincts.
In helping to present the redistricting proposal Monday, Weddell noted that following the 2020 census, the Elkhart County Board of Commissioners did not add, remove or redraw any of the township’s 21 precincts.
As currently composed, the Goshen school board consists of four board members elected from the school corporation’s four electoral districts, plus an additional three at-large board members.
Weddell noted that per Indiana code, each of the four electoral districts must be drawn on the basis of precinct lines, may not cross precinct lines, and, as nearly as is practicable, must be of equal population, with the population of the largest exceeding the population of the smallest by not more than 15%.
“This is necessary after the census was completed,” Weddell said of the call for redistricting. “And because of the change in the population within Elkhart Township, it is requiring that we do alter the balance of our four elected districts so that they fall within the statute governed by the state.”
Under the current map of the four electoral districts, the school corporation boasts a population spread between the largest and smallest district of more than 20%. That breaks down to a population spread of: 10,838 for District 1; 9,361 for District 2; 8,978 for District 3; and 9,211 for District 4, for a total population of 38,388.
Under the redrawn map approved Monday — known as Option 1 — the new population spread will break down as follows: 9,542 for District 1; 9,624 for District 2; 9,777 for District 3; and 9,445 for District 4.
According to Weddell, Option 1 effectively reduces the population spread between the school corporation’s largest and smallest districts to about 3.5%.
“Three options were presented, and really there were only three viable options that did exist based on what the statutes were,” Weddell said. “And with that, I believe the discussion was moving toward the Option 1, which would get the discrepancy to the lowest possibility.”
Prior to Monday’s vote, board secretary Roger Nafziger thanked Weddell for the extensive amount of time he put into formulating the three redistricting options, noting that he had attempted to do some redrawing of his own and was unable to come up with a better option.
“I was determined to find some other options, and I probably didn’t spend as much time as you did, but I spent hours on this,” Nafziger said. “And given the dramatic variance between the numbers in the precincts, all the way from about 700 to 3,100 in the precincts in Elkhart Township, I couldn’t come up with a better one. So, I fully support what you had presented to us as Option 1.”
The remainder of the board agreed, and the Option 1 redistricting plan was approved unanimously.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.