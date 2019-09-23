Goshen school board approves $78.8 million budget

GOSHEN — Goshen school board members approved the corporation’s $78.8 million 2020 budget during their meeting Monday evening.
The budget adopted Monday was unchanged from the numbers discussed during a public hearing on the proposed budget held during the board’s Aug. 26 meeting, with little comment offered by board members on the budget’s particulars.
According to Kelley Kitchen, finance director for Goshen Community Schools, the total approved 2020 budget came to $78.8 million. That’s up about $7.6 million from the approved 2019 budget, which totaled $71.2 million. The approved budget also includes a total adopted tax levy of $26.4 million, and a total adopted tax rate of $1.9423 per $100 assessed valuation.
As presented, the budget’s education fund has a total approved budget of $47.2 million, up from the $40.6 million approved for 2019.
Kitchen noted that the education fund covers all instructional expenses for the school corporation including certified staff, counseling, library, ECA and the office of the principal. The fund also includes an inflationary increase for all line items to cover for potential raises and increases in benefit cost, she explained.
The primary funding source for the education fund is state tuition support based on enrollment.
Next up was the budget’s operations fund, which has a total approved budget of $15.1 million, down slightly from the $16.3 million approved for 2019.
Kitchen noted that the operations fund is used to pay the school corporation’s non-academic expenses, which includes areas such as transportation, bus replacement, capital projects, custodial salaries, central office salaries, utility bills, etc.
The primary funding source for the operations fund is local property taxes.
As for the school corporation’s rainy day fund, that has an approved budget of $1.5 million, down slightly from the $1.75 million approved for 2019. The budget’s approved debt service fund is listed at $7.6 million, again down slightly from the $7.79 million approved for 2019.
Rounding out the budget’s funds are the approved referendum debt fund, which is listed at $3.3 million, and the approved referendum fund, which is listed at $3.96 million.
Concluding the approved 2020 budget is the school operations maximum levy, which is listed at $8.6 million, and the school corporation’s estimated loss to the state’s property tax caps for the year, which is listed at $2.8 million.
