GOSHEN — Goshen school board members approved the corporation’s $75.9 million 2021 budget during their meeting Monday evening.
The budget adopted Monday was unchanged from the numbers discussed during a public hearing on the proposed budget held during the board’s Sept. 14 meeting, with little comment offered by board members on the budget’s particulars.
According to Kelley Kitchen, finance director for the school corporation, the total approved 2021 budget came to $75.9 million.
That’s down about $2.9 million from the approved 2020 budget, which totaled $78.8 million. The approved budget also includes a total adopted tax levy of $28.3 million, and a total adopted tax rate of $1.7485 per $100 assessed valuation.
As presented, the budget’s education fund has a total approved budget of $41.4 million, down from the $47.2 million approved for 2020.
Kitchen noted that the education fund covers all instructional expenses for the school corporation, including certified staff, counseling, library, ECA and the office of the principal. The fund also includes an inflationary increase for all line items to cover for potential raises and increases in benefit cost, she explained.
The primary funding source for the education fund is state tuition support based on enrollment.
Next up was the budget’s operations fund, which has a total approved budget of $16.3 million, up slightly from the $15.1 million approved for 2020.
Kitchen noted that the operations fund is used to pay the school corporation’s non-academic expenses, which include areas such as transportation, bus replacement, capital projects, custodial salaries, central office salaries, utility bills, etc.
The primary funding source for the operations fund is local property taxes.
As for the school corporation’s rainy day fund, that has an approved budget of $500,000, down from the $1.5 million approved for 2020. The budget’s approved debt service fund is listed at $7.3 million, again down slightly from the $7.6 million approved for 2020.
Rounding out the budget’s funds are the approved referendum debt fund, which is listed at $5.9 million, and the approved referendum fund, which is listed at $4.4 million.
Concluding the approved 2021 budget is the school operations maximum levy, which is listed at $8.9 million, and the school corporation’s estimated loss to the state’s property tax caps for the year, which is listed at approximately $1.7 million.
The budget was approved unanimously as presented.
COVID CONCERNS
Also Monday, GCS Interim Superintendent Steven Hope put a call out to the Goshen community to continue taking the COVID-19 pandemic seriously, and not to become complacent when it comes to following proper safety and social distancing recommendations.
His words come as both Elkhart County and the state as a whole are seeing a surge in newly reported positive COVID-19 cases, with state health officials reporting Monday that the number of coronavirus patients in Indiana hospitals grew over the weekend to the highest level in nearly five months, topping 1,200.
“I would just like to encourage everybody in our community to continue to wear masks, to continue to keep physical distance, continue to wash your hands thoroughly and often, and then keep a small social bubble,” Hope said. “I think as most of you know, the number of COVID-19 cases has really skyrocketed here in Elkhart County. The number of hospitalizations has also gone up.”
Hope did note that the number of positive COVID-19 cases within Goshen Community Schools has actually stayed relatively steady since the start of the school year back in August, though he admitted that the number of students needing to be quarantined has been on the rise in recent weeks.
“So, we just want to help keep the entire community safe,” he added. “We need everybody’s help to do this. So, continue to follow those protocols.”
ENROLLMENT DOWN
Speaking of COVID-19, Hope also informed the board that as of the school corporation’s annual count day, which this year fell on Sept. 18, the total number of students enrolled in GCS was 6,333, a loss of over 200 students from the same time last year.
That loss, which is being attributed primarily to parents pulling their students out of school due to COVID-19, is a concern, Hope said, noting that tuition support from the state is based on student enrollment numbers.
“And if you look at the totals, you see most of that loss comes from the elementary schools,” Hope added of the issue. “Following up with some of these parents, a lot of parents are just kind of taking this pandemic year off. So, we hope that this is an anomaly, and that these students will be back with us next year.”
