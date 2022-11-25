The holidays are right around the corner and the Goshen Salvation Army is one of many organizations preparing for the season.
Capt. Kendra Hixenbaugh, corps officer (pastor/administrator) for the Goshen Salvation Army, explained what the mission is behind the organization.
“Put simply, we are a church and our ministry to those in need comes from our love for God and desire to share the gospel,” she said.
The organization has many services that they provide for the community including the food pantry.
“Practically, we provide social services in the form of food pantry, rental and utility assistance, and some case management," Hixenbaugh said. "At Christmas, we help with toys and food for families and individuals. We have a senior program that meets three days a week and youth programming that happens through the week. On Sundays we have a church service and Sunday school for children and adults.”
As Hixenbaugh mentioned above the Salvation Army gives out toys and food to families in the community every year. Last year they served more than 100 families.
“Last year we assisted over 100 families with toys and over 200 with food for Christma," she said. "This year we are still in the process of signing up families. We anticipate the number to be higher than in previous years with rising costs and families whose employment is being affected.”
During the winter months, while they still do the normal day-to-day activities, they do notice that there is a great need for assistance with coats and more.
“We do our best to help with coats, food, rental assistance and utility assistance,” Hixenbaugh said.
When it comes to volunteering this holiday season, the Salvation Army has a lot of hours that they still need volunteers to cover.
“Bell ringing is our biggest fundraiser of the year," she said. "We have spots available at both Walmart and Kroger. We have over 2,000 hours to fill and would truly appreciate the help.”
For more information, go to https://centralusa.salvationarmy.org/goshen/ or call 574-533-9584.