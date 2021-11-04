GOSHEN — Goshen’s next Kid Mayor will be elected Friday.
The current crop of candidates vying for the 2021-22 Kid Mayor title includes: Carly Sensenig of Parkside Elementary; Abby Nichols of West Goshen Elementary; Gemma Stickel of West Goshen Elementary; Kellan Snapp of Model Elementary; Jaden Espinosa Lopez of Prairie View Elementary; and Madeline Harkenrider of Waterford Elementary.
Wendy Clark, a parent liaison and the Kid Mayor coordinator at Model Elementary School, first brought the idea of the Kid Mayor program to school and city leadership last year, and in March the Kid Mayor project was launched as a pilot program for fourth-grade students at Model.
Monica Peirce, one of five Model finalists included on the ballot for the newly created position, ended up taking the win during an election at the school back in late April.
With the 2021-22 program, the pool of candidates has been expanded to include all fourth-grade Goshen students, Clark explained during a visit to the Goshen Board of Public Works and Safety Monday afternoon.
In order to participate, each student was required to fill out an application and choose an issue relevant to the Goshen community to serve as their platform. The students were then asked to record and submit a short video during which they presented their issue, why it is important to the community, and how they proposed to help solve the issue. The videos were then reviewed by a selection committee and the top-scoring candidates were selected as finalists.
“We had 28 participants submit videos, which was very exciting, and we have our six candidates here with us today,” Clark told the board.
Following is a brief introduction to each candidate:
• Sensenig loves drawing, gymnastics and school. Her favorite subjects are math and writing. She would like to be Kid Mayor because she is “organized, responsible, and a kind, helpful person.”
• Nichols likes ballet, books and soccer. She is proud to be a Goshen resident, living in the Historic Southside Neighborhood. She would like to be Kid Mayor because, “I care about Goshen and the people of Goshen.”
• Stickel likes to make art and do gymnastics. She thinks she would be a good Kid Mayor because she pays attention and is a good student. She also said, “I care about the city of Goshen, and I would like to help however I can.”
• Snapp enjoys staying active and creating things with Legos. He would like to be Kid Mayor because he is “unique, funny, smart, hard-headed literally and figuratively, and hardworking.”
• Espinosa Lopez likes to play soccer, chess and do math. He thinks he would make a good Kid Mayor because he is smart, does good in school, and is respectful.
• Harkenrider loves basketball, swimming and candy. She has a large family with one sister and three brothers. Harkenrider would like to be Kid Mayor because she is “dedicated to helping the Goshen community.”
Clark noted that with the six finalists now chosen, all Goshen fourth-graders will get the chance to vote on their pick for the next Kid Mayor during an election Friday morning, with the winner to be announced by Goshen Mayor Jeremy Stutsman at 6 p.m. Friday at the Goshen Theater.
