A total of six finalists are in the running to become Goshen's next Kid Mayor. Pictured above, from left, are Abby Nichols of West Goshen Elementary, Carly Sensenig of Parkside Elementary and Gemma Stickel of West Goshen Elementary. Picture below, from left, are Jaden Espinosa Lopez of Prairie View Elementary, Kellan Snapp of Model Elementary and Madeline Harkenrider of Waterford Elementary.