GOSHEN — An appointee to the 2nd District Goshen City Council seat and a man entering his first political race are seeking the public’s approval in the Nov. 5 election.
Doug Nisley is the current 2nd District representative on the Goshen City Council. He was selected to fill the office on May 1, 2018, after two-term councilman Ed Ahlersmeyer resigned amid controversy. Nisley was then appointed to the 2nd District seat by a Republican caucus.
Nisley is the owner of Golf Course Management and Z-N-Z Sprinkler & Turf Services.
Democrat Jonathan Neufeld is a clinical psychologist and health care consultant.
JONATHAN NEUFELD
Neufeld, 55, lives at 1838 Greenwood Drive. He is married to Terri Neufeld and they are the parents of three children.
DOUG NISLEY
Nisley did not provide any biographical information.
Q&A
What are your qualifications as well as life and work experiences that will help you perform your duties as a member of the Goshen City Council?
NEUFELD: I have lived in District 2 for 15 years, and have maintained a private practice in clinical psychology in District 2 for most of that time, closing it when I went to work for Oaklawn Psychiatric Center. I have worked in health care my whole career, much of that time balancing clinical work in mental health with consulting and research in health care technology. Throughout my career, my primary tasks have been building relationships with all types of people, understanding their needs and aspirations, and translating these into action plans. These skills will serve me well on the Goshen City Council.
NISLEY: I have served on the City Council for a year and a half, and served on the Goshen Board of Zoning Appeals and Elkhart Township Board of Trustees. Before serving on City Council, I attended council meetings for years.
Some community members have stated there is not enough affordable rental or owner-occupied housing in the city. As a council member, would you consider changing ordinances to allow alternative housing solutions, such as subdivisions for tiny houses?
NISLEY: I’ll look at all proposals with an open mind that is brought before the City Council.
NEUFELD: One of the ways strong cities stay vibrant is by incorporating the best of the old with the best of the new, and having areas or districts that attract a variety of residents with varying needs and interests. Housing needs, designs and construction techniques are constantly changing, and it would be understandable if decades-old ordinances needed to be reviewed and updated from time to time to meet changing needs. Proposals to change these ordinances, however, need to be evaluated case by case and held to strict expectations that they improve the city for all of us.
Please tell the voters what initiatives you would undertake as a member of the Goshen City Council.
NEUFELD: I support all efforts to maintain and expand Goshen’s progressive reputation as an attractive and highly livable place for residents of all ages and stages of life. This includes improving the parts of our city that are less attractive and adding features like lighting, sidewalks and multi-use trails that increase livability for everyone. I support efforts to make Goshen more inclusive and welcoming for all, and to increase the efficiency of government in its stewardship of our common resources. I will work collaboratively with others who share these goals or are open to including them in our shared agenda.
NISLEY: Maintain a safe and welcoming community for all residents. Treat all residents and businesses with respect. Work with the mayor to build a balanced budget and grow a vibrant community.
What else would you like the voters to know about your candidacy and the City Council.
NISLEY: I will continue having an open line of communication with the residents and (make) common sense decisions.
NEUFELD: I believe the City Council’s work should be open, transparent and efficient. I applaud the city’s efforts to provide decision makers with the most timely and useful information in making decisions that affect us all. Being a model small city means we have to be a model not only in our policies, but also in our execution of those policies. Finally, I want to help build up existing neighborhoods and their associations, and help develop new ways of interacting with community members about issues that affect them, their safety and their pride in their community.
