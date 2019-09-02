Janus on Fox

Janus Motorcycles, which builds hand-made cycles in downtown Goshen, has received more national exposure.

Sunday, co-founder Richard Worsham appeared on Fox News' Made in America series along with a selection of his company's motorcycles.

Worsham touted the local sourcing of materials and skills that are used to create the motorcycles. He was also asked about the company's display at President Donald Trump's own Made in America manufacturing event at the White House in July.

You can watch Worsham on Fox by clicking the link to the video below.

http://video.foxnews.com/v/6082291803001/

