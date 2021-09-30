GOSHEN — This Friday, local residents can celebrate the arrival of fall with the October First Fridays Harvest Festival in downtown.
Running from 5 to 9 p.m., the season’s favorite flavors and festivities will be gathered together all in one place, with fire pits, pumpkin decorating, a fashion show featuring local retailers and fall-themed food and drinks available for festival-goers to enjoy.
For the festival’s younger visitors, a petting zoo and pony rides will also be available during the event.
For those interested in attending, a breakdown of the festival’s main highlights are as follows:
• Free pumpkin decorating at Fables Books sponsored by Interra Credit Union from 5 to 8 p.m. or while supplies last.
• A petting zoo and pony rides. Savage Riding Academy is offering $5 pony rides for children of all ages. There will also be a few farm animals to play with.
• Masterbrand will be treating visitors to s’mores throughout the evening. Stop by their booth in the 100 block of South Main Street to pick up supplies and enjoy roasting marshmallows over an open fire, while supplies last.
• A 6:30 p.m. fall fashion show will take place on the First Fridays stage featuring I M She, Jules Boutique, Rose Lee Boutique, Twisted Britches Boutique and Woldruff’s Apparel.
• Enjoy free live music from folk rock band McLane & Company on the First Fridays stage starting at 7 p.m.
• Test drive an electric car in the City Hall parking lot at 202 S. Fifth St. during the National Drive Electric Week Celebration, presented by Michiana Area Council of Governments.
Numerous outdoor food and beverage options will also be available during the festival, including a Biebs and Ash pop-up trailer, a Rulli’s Pizza truck, Golden Star Kettle Corn and a beer tent.
For more information about the First Fridays Harvest Festival, visit https://downtowngoshen.org/events/2021-october/.
