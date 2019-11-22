GOSHEN — With a century of service now officially under their belts, Goshen Rotary Club members took a moment to celebrate that impressive milestone Friday by revealing the group’s 100th anniversary legacy gift to the community: a 1,600-square-foot splash pad to be constructed at Goshen’s Pringle Park.
“So this year is Rotary’s 100th anniversary, and the legacy project, we wanted to try and give something back to the Goshen community that was on a higher scale or higher level than what we typically do each year,” David Birky, a longtime Goshen Rotary member, said of the plan. “And the tie-in that we think is really nice is that the Goshen Rotary Club actually fundraised the money for the pool at Shanklin Park. So there’s a water theme. And we actually then, when it needed to be refurbished, we fundraised the money to refurbish the pool as well.”
Birky noted the club’s Legacy Project Committee originally planned on having the splash pad near the pool at Shanklin Park, though ultimately ended up deciding Pringle Park, located at 1912 W. Lincoln Ave. on the city’s west side, was a better fit for the project overall.
“Pringle Park is really a better solution in terms of ... there are all kinds of things there, from soccer and volleyball to baseball and football. And the physical facility, it lends itself better to a 1,600-square-foot splash pad,” Birky said of the park. “The other connection, besides the swimming pool, is that John and Steve Fidler are current members of the Goshen Rotary Club, and their family donated the Fidler Pavilion at Pringle Park, and we anticipate the splash pad will be in fairly close proximity to that. So there’s another nice Rotary connection to the Pringle Park location.”
According to Birky, while the club has successfully secured most of the approvals from the Goshen Parks & Recreation Department and Goshen Board of Public Works and Safety necessary to proceed with the project, there are a few hurdles that still remain, such as completion of a topographic survey of the site.
“There’s an engineering firm that is going to come in and actually do the survey, and they’ll be looking at things like runoff and all of that. They’ve actually hired an engineering firm to do that survey, and that is actually required before we can even submit our site plan to get permit approval,” Birky said. “But we think that the topographic survey will be done within 15 to 20 days, and then we can begin the permitting process. We have support from the city and the parks, and we’ve gotten approval from the Board of Works, but we haven’t hired a general contractor and there’s no permitting.”
PROJECT PLAN
According to Birky, the legacy committee is currently looking at a couple of different companies and about a dozen potential designs for the planned splash pad, though the current plan is for the pad to be approximately 1,600 square feet in size and include between 12 and 16 different water features.
“Those could include everything from water cannons and sprinklers to a big bucket that tips over and tips the water out. There are a whole bunch of different options," Birky said of the splash pad. "But we are told that any of the models that we pick will be high quality and resistant to vandalism and all that kind of stuff.”
Speaking to the expected cost of the proposed splash pad, Birky said his current projections put the final project cost, including all necessary site improvements and amenities, at right around $170,000, a majority of which will be paid for by the Goshen Rotary Club.
“It’s a little premature, but it’s going to be in the $160,000 to $170,000 range, I think, when we’re all in,” Birky said of the new splash pad, which once completed will be maintained by the Goshen Parks Department. “It's a high number, but that includes things like benches, and landscaping, and finishes all around.”
As for when he anticipates construction to begin on the project, Birky said the club’s hope is to begin site work as soon as weather permits next spring.
“I think it will be, if everything goes the way it’s supposed to go, I think it will be 10 days to two weeks of actual installation of the equipment once we get to that point. And that’s once all the site work is done,” Birky said. “Our hope is to begin construction in the spring of 2020 so that it will be available for use during the summer.”
For more information about the Goshen Rotary Club and its efforts, visit portal.clubrunner.ca/4167.
