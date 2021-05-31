Goshen retiree earns his pilot's license

GOSHEN — Enos Yoder is living proof you’re never too old to learn a new skill or pursue a passion.
In fact, the 64-year-old retiree from Goshen is a literal representation of the phrase “the sky’s the limit,” given that he recently achieved one of his long-held goals of earning his private pilot’s license.
Prior to retirement in 2018, Yoder spent much of his adult life as an engineer in the audio and vehicle electronics fields, and it is through that work he was first exposed to what would grow to become a love of aviation.
“I did a lot of travel, a lot of international travel, through my business experience,” Yoder said of his working years. “I did a lot of flying in small GA, or general aviation aircraft, because you’d have a client you wanted to see, but you wanted to get there and get back without having to make a long drive or stay overnight. So, it was an easy way to get to South Carolina, it’s a good way to get to Wisconsin, etc. So, I spent a fair amount of time up in a small plane, always thinking I wanted to learn how to do it, but I just had too much on my plate at the time.”
But with retirement, many of those barriers and time constraints fell away, and Yoder found himself with a newfound freedom to pursue sidelined hobbies and unachieved goals.
“I’ve got granddaughters that keep me busy, I’ve got some not-for-profits I want to work with, and I fixed up my shop so I can do woodworking projects,” Yoder said of some of the ways he’s been spending his retirement years. “I love to do projects, and love to learn new stuff.”
But according to Yoder, it was actually a gift from his children that would eventually push him to finally pursue his goal of learning to fly.
“What really kind of helped spur it and get it moving was, our kids got us a gift called StoryWorth. So, every week it sent you a question, and you had to write it out, and at the end of the year, they turned it into a book,” Yoder said of the gift. “But one of the questions was, ‘How did life turn out different than you thought?’, and somewhere in there I mentioned the fact that I’d always thought that I’d have a pilot’s license by now, and I was disappointed that I never pursued that. And my daughter, after reading that, called me and said, ‘Why aren’t you pursuing that?’ And I said, ‘Well, I think that time has passed.’ And she goes, ‘No, I don’t think it has. You should pursue that.’ So, it was a little bit of a challenge.”
That challenge would lead him to reconnect with Roger Yoder, head of the New Horizons Aviation flight school located on the grounds of the Goshen Municipal Airport.
“I knew Roger from doing some fishing excursions with him,” Yoder said of the relationship. “Roger has been flying all his life, he’s an American Airlines pilot, etc. But he was very encouraging, saying, ‘We teach people your age. By all means, we can do this.’”
That conversation led to a meeting between the two at New Horizons in August of 2020 to discuss Yoder’s goals, and the rest, he says, is history.
“He took me up right away, gave me the controls, and really encouraged me that this was something I could do. And that’s really what I needed,” Yoder said. “I got started, and there was basically no stopping it. We did kind of our discovery flight mid-August, and got going seriously the first of September. So, then it was September, October, November, and a couple days before Christmas I did my checkride. So, essentially four months is how long it took to get my license.”
As for the actual experience of learning to fly, Yoder said at his age, he’s much more comfortable being the teacher, not the student, which took some getting used to.
“There’s also just the philosophical element of, ‘What are we trying to do? How do I learn how to do it? How do I learn how to control that machine?’” Yoder added of the experience. “The engineer in me wanted to always turn everything into an engineering thing. But when you’re coming in for a landing, you fly the plane. One of the instructors here said a while ago, ‘You do tend to over-think it. You know how to control your plane. Just look out the window and fly your plane.’”
Speaking of instructors, Yoder said he couldn’t be happier with his experience at New Horizons Aviation, and credit’s the school’s instructors with helping him to overcome his doubts and achieve his long-sought goal.
“The instructors here, all of them, are just so encouraging,” Yoder said. “I don’t know how much of a well-kept secret our little flight school is here, but there are half a dozen instructors, and six planes. ... And this airport, I found it to be busier than some of the bigger airports in the area. So, they run an excellent airport here. They all really deserve a lot of credit.”
With his private pilot’s license now officially under his belt, Yoder said he now has to decide if that’s as far as he’s going to go with the hobby, or if he’ll take it further, such as getting his instrument rating.
“I want to make sure that, ‘OK, this is not just a sort of hobby. This is something I really want to get after,’” Yoder said. “And it feeds that hunger to learn something new, which is what I like about going after my instrument rating.”
Regardless of where he ends up with his flying journey, Yoder said one of his favorite parts about earning his pilot’s license is getting to share the joys of flying with family and friends.
“For me, especially at this stage in my life, I want to share it with people who have always had interest, but never had a chance to be exposed to it,” Yoder said. “I want to fly with people who want to fly.
“And it’s exciting,” he added of the shared experience. “I’ve had family and friends I’ve taken up. I’ve had a young man I’m mentoring that I took up. I’ve got granddaughters we’ve taken up. Getting to share it with other people, that’s the coolest part.”
So, what’s his advice for those of a similar age who may be hesitant about pursuing a new hobby or interest?
“You’ve got to get back into learning,” Yoder said. “If you’re not learning something, no matter where you are in life, you kind of hit a plateau. So, I just want to expose that to other people, and at the very least, use my experience as an opportunity to say, ‘What’s holding you back? What do you need to try? What do you want to learn?’”