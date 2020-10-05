GOSHEN — Under the prevailing specter of COVID-19, downtown restaurants started adjusting to looser state restrictions on their businesses last week while also bracing for changes in customer behaviors amid colder fall weather.
Maple Indian Cuisine and Los Primos Mexican Grill both brought back discontinued amenities after Indiana entered Stage 5 of Gov. Eric Holcomb’s five-stage “Back on Track” plan Sept. 26. The new phase lets restaurants get back to full capacity, though while still ensuring customers are seated at safe distances apart from other. Face masks and hygiene standards are still a must for residents.
Maple Indian resumed buffet service Sept. 28, while Los Primos reopened its dining room Tuesday for the first time since the restaurant closed amid business shutdowns statewide in March.
“The only reason why we actually opened indoor dining is because we’re at Stage 5 now,” said Carlos Maldonado, manager at Los Primos. “There’s a bunch of restrictions still that we have to follow. We have sanitizer and wipes in case anybody wants to disinfect after we’ve already disinfected.”
Maple Indian also went into its buffet reopening carefully, with new sanitary steps implemented. Among them, plastic gloves are provided and required for customers to wear while handling utensils at the buffet line in the restaurant, 127 S. Main St.
Manager Rosie Singh said the business consulted with the Elkhart County Health Department about reviving the buffet. She noted the agency recommended a staff member serve customers at the line, but it wasn’t mandated.
Singh assured strict sanitization guidelines are followed in the dining room, suggesting it’s safer than large grocery or big box stores.
“I think we’re doing a little bit more. And we’re really good about cleaning and sanitizing, and we have sanitizers everywhere,” Singh said.
She pointed out the buffet, open during lunchtime hours, is one of several options available to customers.
“It was time for us. It was time for us to open the buffet,” Singh said. “We’re not forcing anyone to do buffets. They have that option. They have the lunch menu, they have the dine-in menu, they have carryout buffet, they have dine-in buffet. So they have lots of options.”
ORDERING CARRYOUT
Carryout has been a popular go-to for customers during the pandemic, as has eating outdoors at a couple tables set up outside the restaurant, she said.
The decision to resume indoor dining at Los Primos followed a series of slow and careful steps managers took to revive the restaurant, 124 W. Jefferson St., over the summer. The eatery staff hedged conservatively, according to Maldonado, by holding a bit further back than what health guidelines allowed as a matter of extra precaution.
Where many restaurants statewide reopened doors in early May as the “Back on Track” plan got underway, Primos stayed closed for about one more month. And when it resumed business June 3, the restaurant staff provided carryout service as well as limited outdoor dining. Maldonado said the outdoor seating gradually expanded there over the past few months.
“A lot of our family members are a little bit on the older side. A lot of family members have compromised immune systems, and we don’t want to be a risk to them as well as a risk to customers. So, we all just decided to kind of take quarantine serious. We stayed home for like a month and a half,” Maldonado said.
STILL DECIDING
Venturi managers are now also weighing a plan for whether to reopen their dining room soon. The pizzeria, 123 E. Lincoln Ave., has only offered carryout service since around May. But with the weather shifting, they’re looking at how to implement indoor seating with appropriate sanitization measures, social spacing and mask requirements.
“We’re just trying to find the best way to move forward, like one, to protect our customers and also to protect staff here,” said Jonny Morbitzer, Venturi’s kitchen manager. “As long as the weather holds up, I don’t think it’s a big rush to open it up inside. But, we’re trying to move to that direction of getting back to where we’re actually serving tables and not just taking orders out front.”
Staff at Constant Spring will essentially have to play outdoor dining by ear over this month. The restaurant and bar, 219 S. Main St., has picnic tables set up in a cordoned-off portion of the alley that runs between the business and the bookstore next door.
The seating area was part of owner Aaron Nafziger’s plan when he reopened the Spring on July 28. Like Primos, Nafziger didn’t resume business as soon as the state opened that door, but waited weeks to decide out of an abundance of caution.
Constant Spring has city permission to use the alley for temporary outdoor seating through October. Nafziger expects to see days of nice weather still throughout the month, which will be conducive for eating at the picnic tables. How customers who enjoy them will react during less-than-ideal weather is a guess to him.
“Every night, pretty much, it’s full outside. People have loved it,” Nafziger said. “It’ll be interesting to see people’s willingness to sit in colder weather. I guess we’ll see how people feel about that.”
He also said he’s anxious about how customers will respond to colder weather. Inside the pub, he said staff have rearranged some amenities to allow for more seating with appropriate spacing.
While sales are down as a result of the COVID-19 situation, Nafziger said customers have been supportive and gracious overall, and the business has been able to weather the crisis.
Down the street, Singh said customers gave supportive responses to Maple Indian reopening the buffet through Facebook posts last week.
“We’ve been very, I think, lucky that everyone’s been so supportive. And we also respect and accept what everyone else is choosing to do,” Singh said.
She expects as the weather turns colder, customers will continue to rely on carryout service. And that could continue, she said, until a vaccine is introduced or the virus situation improves.
Maldonado believes customers will start eating indoors at Los Primos more as the weather turns cold. But while business has been pretty good since the restaurant reopened, he worries a bit about impacts from winter-related complications.
“Once the cold weather comes, flu season starts, and that is probably like the scariest part of all,” Maldonado said. “Hopefully it’s good. But at the same time if it’s not, as long as everybody’s safe, as long as everybody’s healthy, then we’ll be OK. We’ll figure it out.”
