WOLCOTTVILLE [mdash] Leroy A. Nissley, 85, of Wolcottville, died at 9:22 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 19, at his residence. He was born March 12, 1934, in Tomas, Oklahoma, to Andy D. and Mary (Yutzy) Nissley. On Nov. 30, 1967, in LaGrange County, he married Katie Yoder. She died March 4, 2019. Survivin…