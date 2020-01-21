This is an update to an earlier article.
GOSHEN — One of the victims of an armed robbery at a Goshen home Sunday morning was injured from being pistol whipped.
In details provided by Goshen police, of the five suspects, one was an acquaintance of one of the residents at 745 Steury Ave.
"The suspects had a financial transaction with the victims and dropped their phone as they departed," Goshen police spokeswoman Tina Kingsbury reported. "When the suspects returned to recover their property, they entered the home and assaulted the victim."
The victim, who was one of two people in the home at the time, was pistol whipped, she said, and one of the suspects possessed and displayed a small firearm.
One of the victims called 911 shortly after 1 a.m., reported the assault and said an ambulance was needed.
The five suspects fled the home prior to officers arriving, according to Kingsbury. Officers then located the suspects in a vehicle during a traffic stop. All five were taken into custody without incident, she said.
Arrested were: Anthony Baker, 19, 54734 Ind. 13, Middlebury, on a charge of burglary while armed with a deadly weapon; Jovon Dorsey, 27, 7713 Pokagon Road, Berrien Center, Michigan, on charges of armed robbery and possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon; a 17-year-old male on charges of robbery, burglary while armed with a deadly weapon and possession of marijuana; a 17-year old male on charges of armed robbery, burglary while armed with a deadly weapon and battery with a serious bodily injury; and a 15-year-old male on charges of battery, burglary and robbery.
All except the 15-year-old were taken to the Elkhart County Jail. The 15-year-old was taken to the Elkhart County Juvenile Detention Center.
The two 17-year-olds have been charged as adults, according to police.
A probable cause hearing took place Monday for each of the people arrested.
