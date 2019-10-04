GOSHEN — Goshen Republican candidates running in the upcoming Nov. 5 municipal election have committed to running clean campaigns.

Last week, the Republican candidates for clerk-treasurer, and several Goshen City Council seats signed their names to the 2019 Fair Campaign Pledge. The move follows similar action by the city’s Democratic candidates, who signed the same pledge in late September.See the article on the Democratic pledge below.

“As a member of the We Are Goshen team, and incumbent City Council representative at large, I was happy to sign the fair campaign pledge,” said Goshen City Councilman Brett Weddell, who is running for re-election for his at-large seat. “Whether I signed the pledge or not, every campaign I have been involved in has been done in accordance with the principles.”

Incumbent Clerk-Treasurer Angie McKee offered a similar sentiment.

“We have two candidates running for office that have never done so, but when approached about signing the fair campaign pledge, they did so without any hesitation,” she said of her fellow candidates.

The candidates making the pledge and the offices for which they are running include: Angie McKee, clerk-treasurer; Brett Weddell, City Council at-large; Jim McKee, City Council District 1; Doug Nisley, City Council District 2; Matt Schrock, City Council District 3; and Mark Huser, City Council District 4.

There are no Republican candidates for Mayor or City Council District 5.

For more information about the Republican candidates, visit wearegoshen.org.