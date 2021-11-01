GOSHEN — A Goshen rental property was found unsafe for human habitation during a meeting of the Goshen Board of Public Works and Safety Monday afternoon.
Monday’s hearing involved a property at 724 S. Main St., owned by Derek Doss, 17601 C.R. 40, Goshen.
According to Ryan Conrad, property maintenance inspector for the city, the property was originally inspected April 29 and was found to have numerous violations related to the city’s Neighborhood Preservation Ordinance.
A sampling of the 10 safety violations referenced by Conrad includes:
• Handrails for the stairways are not firmly fastened and are not capable of supporting normally imposed loads;
• Smoke detectors have been removed from the property;
• The building has windows that are cracked, broken, do not work properly and are not weather tight;
• The dwelling does not have a working toilet or a sink that is in good working condition;
• There are holes in the walls throughout the dwelling that need to be repaired; and
• There is evidence of insect infestation throughout the dwelling.
Following the April 29 inspection, Doss was notified in writing to have the property brought up to city code within 30 days.
Conrad noted that reinspections of the property were scheduled for Aug. 5 and Aug. 31, though on both dates he was unable to gain access to the property.
“Since the initial inspection, I’ve made several attempts to reinspect the property, and the owner has been unresponsive,” Conrad told the board. “This morning, however, I was able to do a follow-up inspection, and I made contact with the tenant there, who advised me that he has plans to purchase the property on a land contract, although no contract or lease agreement has been signed. And he could not provide a timetable for necessary repairs to the property.”
According to Conrad, the tenant has been living at the property for several weeks, and has made considerable effort to clean up the property.
“There was quite a bit of debris inside, and trash,” Conrad said. “So, he’s cleaned it up inside, and wants to make repairs to bring the property into compliance, but is kind of reluctant to do so right now until he has a written land contract from the property owner.
“Talking with him this morning, it sounds like he has some pretty big plans in rehabbing the property and bringing it up to code,” he added of the tenant. “There are currently two apartments in there. It’s a duplex. There is one apartment located on the lower level, and then one upstairs, and he wants to make it just a single-family dwelling.”
Given that he has been unable to make contact with the property owner, Conrad suggested that the board grant an additional 30 days to allow the tenant time to acquire a recorded copy of the land contract and to provide the board with a timeframe for completion of the required repairs.
“I suggested to him that he get something in writing, get that land contract, and get everything finalized there,” Conrad said. “Once that’s finalized, if he could provide us some kind of timeframe to do the repairs, I think we’d be in good shape.”
The board’s members agreed, and a motion was passed unanimously to find the property unsafe for human habitation and to continue Monday’s hearing to Dec. 6, at which time the tenant’s progress related to the property’s purchase and cleanup will be reviewed.
KID MAYOR FINALISTS
Also Monday, board members were introduced to the six finalists of the 2021-22 Kid Mayor program.
This year’s crop of candidates includes: Carly Sensenig of Parkside Elementary; Abby Nichols of West Goshen Elementary; Gemma Stickel of West Goshen Elementary; Kellan Snapp of Model Elementary; Jayden Espinosa Lopez of Prairie View Elementary; and Madeline Harkenrider of Waterford Elementary.
Wendy Clark, a parent liaison and the Kid Mayor coordinator at Model Elementary School, first brought the idea of the Kid Mayor program to school and city leadership last year, and in March the Kid Mayor project was launched as a pilot program for fourth-grade students at Model.
Monica Peirce, one of five Model finalists included on the ballot for the newly created position, ended up taking the win during an election at the school back in late April.
With the 2021-22 program, the pool of candidates has been expanded to include all fourth-grade Goshen students, Clark explained.
In order to participate, each student was required to fill out an application and choose an issue relevant to the Goshen community to serve as their platform. The students were then asked to record and submit a short video during which they presented their issue, why it is important to the community, and how they proposed to help solve the issue. The videos were then reviewed by a selection committee and the top-scoring candidates were selected as finalists.
“We had 28 participants submit videos, which was very exciting, and we have our six candidates here with us today,” Clark told the board.
Following is a brief introduction to each candidate:
• Sensenig loves drawing, gymnastics and school. Her favorite subjects are math and writing. She would like to be Kid Mayor because she is “organized, responsible, and a kind, helpful person.”
• Nichols likes ballet, books and soccer. She is proud to be a Goshen resident, living in the Historic Southside Neighborhood. She would like to be Kid Mayor because, “I care about Goshen and the people of Goshen.”
• Stickel likes to make art and do gymnastics. She thinks she would be a good Kid Mayor because she pays attention and is a good student. She also said, “I care about the city of Goshen, and I would like to help however I can.”
• Snapp enjoys staying active and creating things with Legos. He would like to be Kid Mayor because he is “unique, funny, smart, hard-headed literally and figuratively, and hardworking.”
• Espinosa Lopez likes to play soccer, chess and do math. He thinks he would make a good Kid Mayor because he is smart, does good in school, and is respectful.
• Harkenrider loves basketball, swimming and candy. She has a large family with one sister and three brothers. Harkenrider would like to be Kid Mayor because she is “dedicated to helping the Goshen community.”
Clark noted that with the six finalists now chosen, all Goshen fourth-graders will get the chance to vote on their pick for the next kid mayor during an election Friday morning, with the winner to be announced by Goshen Mayor Jeremy Stutsman at 6 p.m. Friday at the Goshen Theater.
