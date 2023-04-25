GOSHEN — The Goshen Board of Public Works approved an agreement between the city and the Michiana Area Council of Governments for $62,000 for its portion of the interurban trolley system.
• The board approved the promotion of Goshen city firefighter Andrew LoPresti to private first class, retroactive to April 12.
• Goshen churches will utilize the center portion of the city’s parking lot at 315 W. Washington St., for the Health and Compassion Festival on May 6. The festival committee will also have access to city-owned outlets.
• The Wholesome Tortilla opened last week with sales of fresh tortillas, and during the board of works meeting, owners Magali Vergara and Rafael Chavez requested a replacement of the lighting to their building located behind 121 E. Lincoln Ave. The building resides in the alley between North Fifth Street and North Main Street on Lincoln Avenue, the former location of Eat Goshen, and lighting across the alleyway helps the building, behind Shalmai Interiors and Venturi's to be more visible. A taco bar located inside the business officially opens Friday.
• The IT Department is disposing of 25 custom computer towers. The components will be recycled if possible. The board of works approved of the disposal.