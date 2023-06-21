GOSHEN — It has been only two months since the city of Goshen opened up a recycling area for members of the community, yet the city is already facing problems with overfilling and garbage contamination.
After Elkhart County notified Goshen in 2022 they’d be taking away their five recycling sites in the city, Goshen decided to open up one as their responsibility.
Dustin Sailor, the director of public works in Goshen, said Goshen was one of the few communities that took on this project. The city wanted to have at least one site, so places like multi-tenant facilities without recycling containers would have a chance to recycle.
There are currently three, roughly 110 cubic-yard bins at the recycling area at 802 N. Indiana Ave. Each bin is emptied on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Still, the bins have been overflowing so much that people are leaving their trash and recyclable items on the ground next to the bins.
“If people leave something that still can be recycled, we can manage it, but if they’re leaving paints and things like that … that adds an extra burden onto the city that we’re not responsible for.”
It’s also costing the city more money to remove these materials, so the city is encouraging people to come back another day when they see the bins are full. There are large signs in both English and Spanish that list the items that can and cannot be recycled with pictures.
If someone needs to throw out anything with chemicals, Elkhart County still has household hazardous waste pickup. Incorrect items like vinyl siding, fluids and palettes have been placed in the bins. Sailor said he even saw someone try to put a personal recycling bin in the dumpster.
The city is now working with Republic Services, but Borden Waste-Away Service Inc. was the previous provider for Elkhart County when it came to trash pickup. In its short time open, the recycling bins have already gone over the number Borden Waste-Away told them they picked up each time.
“We don’t know for sure yet, but it’s our belief that we’re picking up a lot of material from people coming in from outside the city that maybe had other opportunities before,” Sailor said. “And this is one of the few sites left.”
There are cameras at the recycling location that have been identifying people dumping items outside the bins and registering license plates. The Board of Public Works is planning to have a meeting to discuss the future of the area and what they’ll be doing about the problem. Sailor said with Ordinance 5165, the city is allowed to. The ordinance states the city can give up to $500 in fines depending on the number of offenses.
Before any fines though, it would have to go through the ordinance violation bureau.
“It’s our strong desire not to issue fines,” he said. “That’s not how we want to operate.”
Despite there having been comments made on the potential closure of the recycling location by Jeremy Stutsman, past mayor, Sailor said they’re only two months in.
Sailor said he is going to have a meeting with public services to find solutions on how to improve the operation of the site.