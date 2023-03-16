GOSHEN — The Elkhart County Council approved the interlocal agreement with the city of Goshen for funding the public drop-off recycling site to be installed on Indiana Avenue.
The cost is $50,000 for development costs and $60,000 annually with a 5% increase for the next four years. The recycling center will be available for Goshen city residents as well as county residents.
County attorney Craig Buche told the council that the old county-provided drop-off sites were roughly $300,000 per year, roughly $60,000 per site. Goshen will take on any additional costs associated with the new site.
Other items to come before the board included:
• The council approved a request on behalf of Truck Accessories Group for a $4 million project with a tax phase-in.
• The Walorski Parkway, a section of old C.R. 4 in front of the Amazon warehouse, will be dedicated to late Congresswoman Jackie Walorski at 10 a.m. April 5, with a rain date the following day.
• The Elkhart County Council approved $250,000 toward Bridge 145, C.R. 26 west of Ind. 19. The project is in the right-of-way acquisition phase and the project is eligible for 80% federal reimbursement.
• The Elkhart County Health Department’s Hudson Street Clinic will receive a new roof. The council approved $160,000 to go toward the project.
• A room of the Elkhart County Historical Society building, the historic Bristol Schoolhouse, was approved for window replacement, brickwork and climate control repairs for roughly $40,000. Elkhart County Parks Department Director Ronda DeCaire said the measure is a bandage for a larger problem that would cost at least $500,000.
• The Health Department received a Together We Will Grant for $55,850 focused on minority health.
• The sheriff’s department received a STAR grant for $53,885 from the Elkhart County Drug-Free Partnership, which will go toward the K-9 program and manpower to investigate drug-related crimes.
• The technology for the courthouse won’t come cheap. The council approved a grant for $75,000 for new technologies to be used in the new complex.