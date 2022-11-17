GOSHEN — This week, Goshen and Elkhart County have seen a series of waves of snow and snow showers, the heaviest of which fell overnight Wednesday into Thursday.
Meteorologist Christopher Roller of the National Weather Service of Northern Indiana said Thursday that two snowfall readings, one of 5.5 inches and the other of 5.9 inches, were recorded in Goshen. In addition, 4 inches was recorded in Elkhart and 2 inches recorded in Wakarusa.
Roller said the first snow wave began Sunday night.
"We've had off-and-on snow showers after that point up until now," Roller said. "The most recent one that we've seen was from Tuesday night into Thursday."
With lake effect snow, which has impacted areas of southwest Michigan near Lake Michigan, the warmer lake meets colder air moving though, which creates instability and allows precipitation to form. Locally, Elkhart County is far enough from the lake, and therefore cold enough, so that precipitation falls as snow here.
Roller said the winter weather advisory is limited to Michigan through much of Friday. However another round of snow may impact the area on Saturday.
"We're not ready to give out exact snow amounts yet," he said, regarding the uncertainty of the next potential wave of snow.
Roller added that temperatures are expected to remain at or below freezing in the next few days, meaning roadways could refreeze, especially during overnight hours.
"If you are out and about or happen to venture north, be sure to be cautious and aware of any slippery conditions," he said.
To learn more about weather conditions in your specific area, visit www.weather.gov.