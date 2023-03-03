GOSHEN — Following Friday's snow and rain, there are renewed concerns about flooding in Goshen and Elkhart for the weekend.
Patrick Murphy, meteorologist with the National Weather Service of Northern Indiana said that as of noon Friday the Elkhart River had risen to 5.2 feet in Goshen, with the forecast having it go above flood stage.
"That would be late afternoon Saturday," Murphy said, adding that the crest can be expected Sunday afternoon at 8.3 feet.
Murphy said that Shanklin and Rogers parks in Goshen, along with Studebaker and American Parks in Elkhart, are the main areas of concern.
"At 8 feet we can see some residential and commercial property flooding near Ind. 119 in Goshen," Murphy added.
As of Friday afternoon, the St. Joseph River in Elkhart was expected to reach 24.5 feet as of 7 a.m. Monday.
Goshen Street Commissioner David Gibbs confirmed that Chicago Avenue near Rogers Park is expected to see some renewed flooding.
"We've got high water signs ready to go out once that happens," Gibbs said Friday, adding that sandbags are available at the city street department at 475 Steury Ave. for residents to stop by and pick up throughout the weekend.