GOSHEN — People who were enraged over the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis, Minnesota police took to the streets in the city Saturday afternoon.
Protesters first gathered on the sidewalk along Main Street in front of the county courthouse, chanting the slogans “His name was George,” “No justice, no peace,” “Black lives matter,” and others. Supporters driving by honked their car horns. A few who disagreed revved their vehicle engines in an attempt to drown out the shouts. The event was peaceful and no police were present.
The protesters then walked through the downtown, chanting loudly along city streets.
It was the first protest Tracy Degraffreed of Elkhart, a retired military man, and his wife Yolanda had ever attended.
Tracy held up a sign that stated, “I might be next.”
As an African-American family, the Degraffreeds said the killing of George Floyd was something they could not let pass without trying to make changes.
“I think it was time for it,” Tracy said of his first protest. “We have been marching, peaceful protesting, begging and pleaded for something to happen to this country to treat black folks fairly. We have not done it yet. We have not met that.”
Asked why he believes that goal has gone unmet, Tracy said, “I believe there is systemic racism. I believe that powers at the top want to continue to keep that power at the top and since we have already been looked at as property from slavery, it shows every day.
He said there is a difference in the way blacks and whites are treated by police.
“ And because we are being brutalized, we are being hunted — we can’t run, we can’t sit in cars, we can’t go to the parks,” Tracy said. “There are a lot of things we can’t do in this country. We can’t allow that to continue to happen to us. And now it is coming to a head, and that is what we are seeing in Minneapolis.”
Tracy said he has experienced unequal treatment by police officers, saying he owns two businesses and has been stopped by officers while driving, but avoided tickets. But the officers have asked him how he can afford the nice cars he drives.
When he watched the video of Floyd’s death, Tracy said he thought, “It is modern day lynching … If that man did something wrong the police were there to apprehend him. I am all for that. But you can’t be judge, jury and executioner on the side of the street.”
PROTEST FOLLOWS ONE IN ELKHART
Camden Chaffee, a Democrat candidate for Elkhart County Council, said he organized the rally for Goshen after a rally was held in Elkhart Friday night.
“I was just trying to raise awareness in a peaceful way,” Chaffee said.
Asked if he believes Elkhart County is vulnerable to the same situation that occurred in Minneapolis, Chaffee said, “I think we are vulnerable as well,” Chaffee said. He added that he believes Dr. Martin Luther King was right when he said, “A threat to justice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.”
Taneshia Ritter of Goshen was one of the many white people in the crowd of 60 or so.
“We are just standing up for what is right. Standing for the black people,” Ritter said. “They need to hear our voices.”
Ethan Lapp of Goshen held a “Black lives matter” sign.
“I am coming out to protest the violence happening against black and brown bodies all across the United States especially,” Lapp said. “Black and brown people are murdered by police and the police need to be held accountable for their actions. I think it is especially important for white people to recognize that we are the ones who contributed to this system so we need to fix the system. It is on us; we are the ones who built it so we need to destroy it too.”
Yolanda and Tracy also stated there is ingrained racism in the United States and they have told their two sons, one serving in the Navy and the other the Air Force, to take precautions to try and protect themselves.
“That’s a conversation white folks will never have to have with their children,” Tracy said.
“Even if you tell your children how to interact with a police officer, you think you are telling them what to do right, they could still end up losing their life because you see so many cases where black people in general complied with the police officer, and they are still dead,” Yolanda said.
“So, what do you tell your children,” Yolanda anguished. “What can you tell your children?”
