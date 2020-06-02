Goshen, IN (46526)

Today

Mostly clear skies this evening will give way to mostly cloudy skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Mostly clear skies this evening will give way to mostly cloudy skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.