GOSHEN — A spectrum of beliefs and passions weaved together when people took to Main Street in downtown Sunday to protest the death of a George Floyd, a black man, at the hands of police in Minneapolis.
While unified in message and intent, including adhering to a code of non-violence, not everyone involved protested in the same way.
“It’s about a non-violent one, where we’re not condoning any fighting or violence back and forth,” said Curbiee Coleman, of Elkhart. “As far as the protest is concerned, I think it was a success.”
Coleman helped lead a demonstration Sunday evening on Main Street after joining a connected rally at the Elkhart County Courthouse. Prior to those events, she was a prominent figure in a march Saturday in Goshen and a protest Friday in Elkhart, which grew out of protests held nationwide since Floyd died last week. She also stood in downtown Elkhart this week in the name of David McAtee, another black man who was shot and killed when police and National Guard troops in Louisville reportedly opened fire while trying to break up a crowd early Monday morning. Authorities had reportedly responded to gunfire from the crowd.
LOUD BUT PEACEFUL
No damage or injuries were reported from the protests in Goshen. And while demonstrators confronted police with shouts, chants and some profanity and insults during the night, no violence occurred.
Nearly 100 local police officers either responded or provided support as protesters rallied into the night. The officers made a point of exercising restraint.
“People are hurt. We understand they’re hurt. We’re hurt. They are finding their way to express themselves. And they did it in a peaceful way, and that’s all we can ask for,” Shawn Turner, assistant Goshen police chief, said after the protests ended. “I think it should be obvious to everyone that restraint is the most important part of these type of demonstrations because people are hurt and they want to express. And so we are obligated to show as much restraint as we possibly can.”
In a statement, Goshen Mayor Jeremy Stutsman said the city has worked to build a police department based on diversity, accountability and community engagement, including a requirement to wear body cameras.
“The Goshen Police Department continues with a community approach system, in which every officer is encouraged to learn from and share information with the community,” the statement shows.
Coleman believed the demonstrations went well as far as reaching people with their message.
THE OUTRAGE
Floyd’s death and seeing the video of that situation was the last straw for Coleman, who’d been quietly outraged by similar deaths for years. She decided to take her stand against injustice while advocating non-violence.
“It just gets to a point where you have to speak up and say something,” Coleman said. “I’m trying to make a difference.”
She argued the Black Lives Matter movement stems from a history where black lives “have never mattered.” There needs to be change, she said, also believing the black community needs to speak up when hurt by racial injustice, and dialogue needs to continue to create understanding until black lives hold an equal place for “all lives” to matter.
“How do you fight to ensure that black lives are looked at like the rest of the lives … When do black lives get included in the ‘all,’” she questioned.
MAYOR SPEAKS
The approximately six-hour long series of demonstrations Sunday began around 5:30 p.m. with a gathering on the courthouse lawn.
Brock Richardson-Mills and Angela Kilburn, both of Goshen, helped organize the initial event, picking up momentum from the earlier protests. The two reached out to Black Lives Matter members in South Bend and activists in Elkhart as plans for the demonstration Sunday rapidly came together.
Richardson-Mills said the intent was not to protest Goshen police specifically, but stand up to a system that’s cost the lives of multiple black Americans nationwide for years.
“We were more so there to be in remembrance of George Floyd and others lost,” Richardson-Mills said.
Stutsman and Goshen city councilwoman Julia King were among those invited to speak at the event.
“When I see these videos on the news of this absolute abuse of power and force, I am saddened and angered,” Stutsman purportedly stated as part of prepared remarks at the event. “I am frustrated because as a country we are failing to move forward and come together as neighbors.”
That event then shifted to a march through downtown in the early evening. At Main and Washington streets, the crowd stopped in the middle of the intersection. Some sat with fists raised, others laid face down with their hands behind their backs amid chants in Floyd’s name.
Protesters then marched back to the courthouse, and a new demonstration formed out of the initial event. Around 7:30 to 8 p.m., they had gathered in the southbound lane of Main Street and on the surrounding sidewalks — a diverse crowd of black, white and Latino activists united in their cause.
Many held signs seeking justice with declarations like “Black Lives Matter,” “Stop killing us,” and “I can’t breathe,” the latter referencing Floyd’s final words. Coleman helped lead that demonstration up until about dusk when she had to leave.
As vehicles passed the crowd in the northbound lane, several drivers and passengers honked horns, cheered, raised fists or held signs in support. Some vehicles circled blocks to make several passes. With the one lane blocked, some protesters took initiative to help direct traffic and allow southbound vehicles drive around the group.
CONFRONTATION DEVELOPS
As dusk fell, around 9:30 p.m., a standoff ensued between and protesters and a southbound motorist who apparently refused to drive around the crowd. The man, apparently opposed to the demonstration, stopped his car as demonstrators refused to budge. They surrounded the vehicle, shouting and chanting at the driver, for several minutes. Calls were also heard coming from the group, reminding each other to not touch the car.
The incident prompted Goshen police to respond for the first time. A couple officers arrived at the scene and resolved the situation, allowing the driver to continue south.
Many in the crowd then began shouting at the officers and advanced, chanting “our street,” as the night went into a third phase of demonstration. The officers responded by backing their squad cars to Main and Clinton streets.
Protesters met police at the intersection, who had become a mix of Goshen and Elkhart County officers. County police wore helmets and some held batons. At least a couple other officers carried guns capable of firing pepper pellets. Demonstrators shouted and chanted, often directing those at officers, for about 15 to 20 minutes.
Police then seemed to disperse, and the crowd turned back toward downtown at close to 10 p.m. They met police again as they regrouped at Main and Lincoln streets. A city street department truck had also stopped at the intersection, and barricades were set up.
Protesters formed a line on one side and again faced a line of police. They shouted and chanted statements into the night.
Amelia Marrufo, of Goshen, was on the front lines of the demonstrations throughout the evening and night. She stood between the two sides, helping lead the protest. She and several others called out officers as wielding weapons before unarmed demonstrators.
“Why do they see the right to take our lives away, even when we are unarmed. We have been standing out here, nobody has any weapons … Nobody has done anything,” Marrufo said hours later, after the protest ended. “How are we supposed to feel safe when we are even unarmed, trying to protest peacefully? We’ve done nothing wrong. Yet, they’re out here armed with tear gas and probably rubber bullets and stuff.”
Police withdrew again after about 10 minutes, backing down Main Street as the crowd followed to Washington Street. There, the final standoff took place for about 90 minutes.
Again, demonstrators lined up on one side of the intersection, where one officer estimated about 100 people remained in the crowd. They faced lines of Goshen police and Elkhart County police. Elkhart city police also provided support, including members of the county’s regional SWAT team. People, presumably police, were also seen on rooftops overlooking the intersection.
Nearly all 50 of the Goshen Police Department’s sworn officers were at or around the scene, along with 17 county officers and 30 from Elkhart, a Goshen police spokeswoman said.
The crowd kneeled in the street and symbolically raised their hands at one moment. Then some division seemed to appear among the demonstrators. Several favored a strong, peaceful stand, while some others expressed anger and provocative statements.
No violence ever erupted.
One man, who was either part of the protesters or who arrived to witness the event, spoke to the crowd. He appealed for calm and called for openness and dialogue to strengthen ties with local police, insisting “not all cops are bad.”
“We got to be united as a community,” the man declared.
Some protesters disagreed, shouting him down before chanting, “We are not a threat.”
In another break, several people of multiple races and genders from the crowd crossed the intersection and fist-bumped the line of Goshen police. The officers returned the gesture, and the two sides exchanged thanks.
But the tension didn’t fully dissipate. The gap between protesters and police narrowed, with many almost nose-to-nose as lines began to blur. There were times when the situation grew quiet, and there were times when voices were raised. A number of spectators also gathered in the wings with some hecklers among them.
NOT AS EXPECTED
Richardson-Mills returned to the scene. He argued at one time with a younger female from the protest over how the situation had changed from a calmer, more organized rally he intended to the street demonstration.
“This is not what we wanted at all. I’m really disappointed with how this went,” Richardson-Mills stated at the scene.
The next day, after retrospection and conversations, he gained perspective and realization on the disagreement in approaches.
“We are protesting that establishment. They are protesting police,” Richardson-Mills said.
Though unified in message, he saw lines that divided the diverse group of activists by categories like age, race and experiences. He recognized many in the crowd were younger, more acutely affected through personal experiences by tragedies like George Floyd’s death, and who wanted to be more proactive about demanding change.
As a married gay man in his 30s, he understands discrimination from that perspective. But as a white man, he doesn’t know first-hand the struggles from racial discrimination.
“I don’t know what they go through, and I never will because that’s white privilege,” he said. “I can’t tell somebody or deny them the right to protest as they see fit.”
In the end, Richardson-Mills believed everyone involved had an opportunity to protest how they wanted without leading to violence.
By about 11:15 p.m., the protest built to a climax in the form of a singalong. A man, standing in a semi-circle, led the crowd in a rendition of “Pursuit of Happiness” by rapper/singer Kid Cudi.
Demonstrators then dispersed as apparent members of the crowd brought out boxes of free pizza. Police officers also packed up and withdrew from the intersection, and light traffic resumed on Main Street by a little after 11:30 p.m.
“We really appreciate the fact that everybody stayed non-violent. And it seemed like there were a lot of discussions within the group, but everybody maintained some level of safety, and we appreciate that the most,” Turner said.
Richardson-Mills said as a white ally he felt he needed to become involved by jumping in feet first. The experience taught him how far he’s willing to go for the cause, and what lines he won’t cross.
“For me, I know my heart is there and my head is there, but I’m not the type who can go up against the police. I’m not there yet,” he said.
Richardson-Mills also thanked the city and Goshen Police for allowing the initial rally on the courthouse lawn and Main Street despite the event being arranged hastily without receiving permits or permission.
