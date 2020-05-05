GOSHEN — Goshen Board of Public Works and Safety members Monday finalized a plan to remodel the Goshen Police Department’s Tactical Training Facility.
During the meeting, board members approved a $315,400 contract with R. Yoder Construction of Nappanee for the remodeling project at the department’s shooting range and training facility at 713 E. Lincoln Ave.
The Goshen Engineering Department staff received permission from the board back in January to begin advertising for bids for the project. R. Yoder Construction was the only company to respond to the bid request.
“On Feb. 17, 2020, the Board of Works and Safety received bids for the remodel of the city of Goshen Police Department’s Tactical Training Facility. One bid was received from R. Yoder Construction in the amount of $320,900.02,” said Dustin Sailor, director of public works for the city. “A review of R. Yoder’s references was performed, and a positive response was received. A review of potential project savings was performed with R. Yoder construction, and two opportunities were identified.”
According to Sailor, his department had recommended eliminating the project’s stained floor option in favor of polished concrete floors, while also eliminating replacement of the windows and instead adding a safety film.
“The cost savings from these changes is $5,500,” Sailor added of the reduced cost of the final contract. “Goshen Engineering is requesting the Board of Public Works and Safety award the project to R. Yoder Construction in the amount of $315,400.02, with the changes noted.”
The board's members agreed, and the request was approved unanimously.
Overall, the scope of the planned remodel includes the facility’s offices, training area, restrooms and kitchen area.
THE FACILITY
Purchased by the city in December 2017 for $385,000, the training facility, formerly the Shoot to Thrill range located on East Lincoln Avenue, consists of a 6,250-square-foot firing range, a two-story, 4,500-square-foot training building and an 882-square-foot building that will be used for storage.
According to department officials, the new training facility is being used for classroom space, firearms education and general police training. In addition, the department also plans to use the facility to host classes, which will be open to other law enforcement agencies.
Once all planned construction and rehabilitation work on the property has been completed, the plan for the facility includes using the range for firearms usage and various training scenarios, while the unfinished two-story building will be used for department offices, a dedicated room for physical tactics and scenario training. The upstairs section will be used as one large classroom.
The small building near the front of the property will be used as a permanent station for officers to clean and maintain duty equipment and firearms issued by the department, as well as for use by trainers to fix, maintain and correct any issues with equipment.
