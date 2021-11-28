Goshen Police responded to a shooting Sunday afternoon in the 1000 block of Clinton St., near the intersection with Indiana Ave. At 4:10 p.m. Captain David Miller of the Goshen Police Dept. said on scene that a shooting investigation was underway. At 5:35 p.m. a GPD dispatch supervisor said that multiple reports of gunshots had come in regarding the incident, and one victim was taken to a local hospital. No additional details were available as of press time.
Goshen Police: Shooting investigation underway
