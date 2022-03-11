Goshen Police responded to a two vehicle crash at 9:41 a.m. Thursday.
The crash took place on Elkhart Road near the intersection of Midway Road. The driver of one vehicle claimed she attempted to turn northwest onto Elkhart Road when she was struck by another vehicle. Neither driver reported injuries but a passenger in the second vehicle reported an injury due to an airbag deployment. Wet road conditions were reported at the time.
ARRESTS
- Kent Elliott, 58, 1110 S. 9th St., Goshen, was arrested on a charge of operating while intoxicated following a traffic stop at 2:01 p.m. Thursday on 2nd Street north of Pike Street. He was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.
- Crystal Mercado-Vallespi, 25, 2617 Decamp Ave., Elkhart, was arrested on a charge of shoplifting at 2:48 p.m. Thursday at WalMart at 2304 Lincolnway East. She was released pending a future Goshen City Court date.
- Michael Orlando, 33, was found to have violated a valid protection order at 10 a.m. Tuesday in Middlebury and was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.
- Amber Hammond, 36, 321 High St., Goshen, was incarcerated Friday at the Elkhart County Jail on a charges of possession of controlled substances, methamphetamine and paraphernalia.
- James Bullock, 52, 2926 Elkhart Road, Goshen, was incarcerated Thursday at the Elkhart County Jail on charges of possession of controlled substances, methamphetamine and paraphernalia, as well as operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.