ARREST REPORTS
- Oscar Dominguez Cruz, 47, 937 Eagle Drive, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop at 209 Chicago Ave. at 1:52 a.m. Saturday. He was booked into the Elkhart County Jail.
- Andrew Hahn, 29, Goshen, was arrested on a charge of domestic battery in the presence of a minor, after police reported to a physical altercation at 2:12 p.m. Saturday in the 2700 block of Pine Manor Avenue. Hahn was taken to the Elkhart County Jail and a report was filed with DCS.
- Daniel Reyes, 23, Ligonier, was arrested on a charge of operating while intoxicated - endangering, first offense, after police responded to a possible drunk driver in the area of Bashor and Reliance Roads at 3:43 p.m. Saturday. Reyes was found to have a BRAC of .206% and was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
CRASH REPORTS
• A Goshen man was injured in a two-vehicle collision at 9:31 a.m. Friday in Goshen. According to Goshen police, Omar Mares De Leon, 44, 544 Brookside Manor, Goshen, was driving his vehicle north on Dierdorff Road and had just stopped at the College Avenue intersection when a second vehicle also heading north on Dierdorff Road behind him collided with the rear of his vehicle. Shortly after the collision, the driver of the second vehicle, later identified as Eric Anderson, 34, 57328 Appleseed Court, Elkhart, left the scene without contacting police or exchanging information. Mares De Leon was transported to Goshen Hospital for treatment of neck pain resulting from the collision. He told police he was able to capture video of Anderson and get his license plate number. Police reportedly used that information to identify and locate Anderson about an hour and a half later, at which time he was arrested on a charge of leaving the scene of a personal injury accident and cited for following too closely.
• Goshen police were dispatched to the 800 block of Beaver Lane at 8:28 p.m. Friday to investigate a report of a vehicle that had run off the road and struck a utility pole. Upon arrival, police reported that the vehicle had already left the scene and could not be located.
THEFT REPORTS
• Goshen police were called to a residence at 1023 S. Ninth St. at 5:54 a.m. Friday to investigate a report of a burglary. Upon arrival, police noticed signs of forced entry on one of the home’s windows. The owner of the home reported seeing someone enter the home via security camera and take a crossbow prior to leaving through the kitchen door. The crossbow was later located by police near the exterior of the home and returned to the owner.
• Barbara Zimmerman, Wolcottville, contacted Goshen police at 12:30 p.m. Friday to report that her storage unit at Spacemaker Storage, 2508 College Ave., Goshen, had been burglarized sometime within the past month.
• Goshen police were contacted at 9:26 p.m. Friday in reference to a muffler being stolen from off of a truck while it was parked in the Kroger parking lot, 209 Chicago Ave, Goshen.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.