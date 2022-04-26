Goshen police have identified the two people killed in a multi-vehicle crash at C.R. 17 and Rieth Boulevard Monday.
Killed in the crash were Lois Fair, 72, Bristol, and Dawn Covey, 44, Bristol.
According to the police report, the four-vehicle crash initially involved a semitractor-trailer and a car. The car was making a left turn off of C.R. 17 onto Rieth when it was hit by the semi, which was headed south on C.R. 17, police reported. The car was pushed into two SUVs that were stopped at the traffic light at the intersection.
When Goshen paramedics arrived, police said they found Good Samaritans providing CPR to one of the victims of the crash.
However, despite their efforts, both women were pronounced dead, the police report reads.
