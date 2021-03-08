GOSHEN — The Goshen Police Department has an officer retention problem, and Goshen Mayor Jeremy Stutsman Monday said he’s aware of the issue and is working on a fix.
Faced with the reality that several GPD officers have decided to leave the city in recent weeks to work in the private sector for more pay, Stutsman announced during the Goshen Board of Public Works and Safety meeting that he has been in talks with GPD Chief Jose Miller and several members of the Goshen City Council about working to bump up GPD officer pay in the near future.
Stutsman’s announcement came following the resignations of two GPD officers at Monday’s meeting.
Requesting resignations were officers Gerardo Mejia and William Miller, both of whom indicated that they wished to leave the city to work in the private sector. Miller had worked for the department for nearly two years, while Mejia had been employed with the department for two and a half years.
“These officers, this will be our fourth in two weeks of officers we’ve had resign. All four have left for the private sector for better pay, which I can’t blame them,” Stutsman told the board. “We’re obviously going to miss officers Miller and Mejia, as they’ve been doing a good job for us.”
According to Stutsman, while in the past GPD officers had been some of the highest paid in the region, that status has fallen off in recent years despite the city’s ongoing efforts to keep officer pay competitive.
“We’ve kept up with our raises, but other departments have given much more significant raises over the years. So, we are currently at the low end of Elkhart County, Mishawaka and South Bend,” Stutsman said of the issue. “So, just to be up front with the board here, I’ve been working with the chief and with a couple City Council members, and I’ll be taking a request to the City Council to do a pay increase this year yet for the police department to try and slow down the need for officers to go to the private sector.”
Stutsman noted that while the city will never be able to compete with the wages being offered in the private sector, his hope is that the planned bump in officer pay will help to at least slow the GPD’s loss of officers.
“And I am glad to hear that this isn’t one of those instances where they’re leaving our department to go to another. They all mentioned that they love working here, but they have to make this choice for their family. So, I completely understand,” Stutsman added. “But we will be, hopefully this week and next week, getting some things around so that we can have a special council meeting at the end of this month to address the pay issues on the Goshen Police Department. And again, just our thanks to these officers for serving our community while they did.”
Both of the resignations requested Monday were approved unanimously.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, board members:
• Accepted bids for the upcoming 16th Street reconstruction project. Submitting bids were: Niblock Excavating with a bid of $1,465,933; Milestone Contractors Inc. with a bid of $1,470,000; and Rieth-Riley Construction with a bid of $1,649,133. Following their acceptance, the bids were forwarded on to the city legal department for review and a contract recommendation.
• Approved a request by the Goshen Arts and Culture District Committee for permission to replace 25 of the light pole banners located along Main Street, Jefferson Street, Washington Street and Lincoln Avenue with designs representing the city’s pending Arts and Culture District designation through the Indiana Arts Commission.
• Approved a $8,300 contract with DLZ Indiana LLC to prepare permits for the upcoming repair and maintenance of Bridge #306, also known as the millrace dam bridge.
• Approved a request to close Bridge #201, the pedestrian bridge that connects Clinton Street and Rogers Park, beginning Monday and concluding March 17. The closure is needed in order to allow for replacement of the existing wood deck with new pressure-treated wood decking. In addition, the existing concrete sidewalk will also be replaced at each end of the bridge to better match the decking elevation.
