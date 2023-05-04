Goshen Police are currently investigating a shooting incident in Brookside Mobile Home Park in the 61000 block of C.R. 17.
"It is now believed that the accused in this incident is no longer in Brookside as was originally thought," an update on the GPD Facebook page stated. "Officers on scene are being given information that they left the area in a vehicle. We ask that people please avoid the area if possible to allow our investigators to do their work."
Further details will be provided once they are available.