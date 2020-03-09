GOSHEN — Goshen Board of Public Works and Safety members Monday authorized the Goshen Police Department’s participation in a new internet and mobile intelligence-sharing platform being piloted by the state.
According to city attorney Bodie Stegelmann, the Indiana Drug Enforcement Association has offered the Goshen Police Department $20,000 in grant funding to help pilot a new internet and mobile software platform designed to provide a real time display of live, shared events indexed by location and content.
As part of the grant agreement, which will run for one year, the IDEA requires the Goshen Police Department contract with Banjo Inc., the company that developed and maintains the new internet and mobile software platform, Stegelmann explained.
PROJECT SCOPE
According to Banjo Inc., the idea behind the new Live Time Intelligence platform is to provide 24/7 insight into unplanned events, such as mass shootings, traffic collisions, fires and school safety across the following counties and major cities within Indiana: Allen County, Saint Joseph County, Elkhart County, Fort Wayne, South Bend, Goshen, Elkhart and Mishawaka.
To provide this level of insight, Banjo Inc. will be taking in all non-video live data signals the company is granted permission to use, such as 911 calls and automatic vehicle location, with all collected data being made available to the participating cities and counties.
The request for authorization to participate in the new pilot program was approved unanimously.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, board members:
• Approved a request by the Goshen Parks Department to close a section of Ind. 119 from 7 a.m. to noon July 11 for the annual Kids’ & Teens’ Triathlon event. The closure will be from South Third Street to Indiana Avenue.
• Approved a request by the Goshen Fire Department to improve the alley and expand the parking area on the north side of the department’s Central Fire Station, located at 209 N. Third St.
• Approved a $16,000 contract with Rooney and Co. LLC to prepare the city’s Indiana Medicaid Freestanding Governmental Ambulance Provider Cost Report for the fiscal years ending Dec. 31, 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022, and file all required information for consideration of a supplemental payment adjustment to the city for the costs of providing ambulance services to eligible Medicaid beneficiaries. The contract will be paid in four annual installments of $4,000, with each installment paid upon the completion of the cost report and filing of all necessary information for each respective fiscal year.
